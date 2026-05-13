The aftermath of Honey’s fall is revealed, but EastEnders fans are ‘confused’ by an ‘unexpected’ twist

WARNING: This article contains spoilers for today’s EastEnders episode, which is available to stream now on BBC iPlayer but has not yet aired on BBC One and sees Honey’s fate revealed.

EastEnders viewers were left shouting at their screens after Honey appeared to defend Bea yet again following her horror fall. In scenes from today’s episode, Honey is rushed to hospital after plunging from a ladder, while suspicious Ian becomes convinced Bea is to blame.

But despite mounting doubts over what really happened, Bea once again seems to wriggle out of trouble, leaving fans seriously frustrated.

Yesterday’s episode saw Honey finally uncover Bea’s shocking lies after Ian found credit card statements in Honey’s name.

With nowhere left to hide, Bea admitted what she had done, leaving Honey devastated. Billy, who has never trusted Bea from the start, immediately threw her out of the house despite her pleading that she had nowhere to go.

Honey still felt sorry for her, though, while Will insisted that although Bea’s actions were wrong, her intentions had been good.

But things took a dark turn when Bea secretly tampered with Billy’s ladder before leaving. Honey later used it and was left unconscious on the concrete after the fall.

Ian is convinced that Bea is behind Honey’s fall (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders: Honey is rushed to the hospital

Today’s EastEnders sees Billy and Kim panicking when they find a lifeless Honey in the middle of the road after falling off a ladder.

Bea, who is watching the drama unfold from afar, is so shocked by what she’d done that she throws up in a bush. Soon, the paramedics come, and Honey is rushed to the hospital.

It is a tense wait for doctors to check Honey over. But while Billy, Linda and Ian sit and wait for news, Bea is busy organising a cover story.

She goes to McKlunky’s, and when she sees it is busy, she offers to help with the rush. To her luck, Will is there with his mates, and he comments that he didn’t realise she was working. Bea lies that she has been there for hours. She then pretends to be shocked when Will gets a call to say his mum is in the hospital.

Bea pretends to be offended when Ian accuses her of pushing Honey (Credit: BBC)

Bea gets away with her lies… again!

Bea goes with Will to Walford General, but Ian has worked out that Honey’s fall was down to Bea, and everyone accuses her of pushing Honey off the ladder. She feigns ignorance and pretends to be hurt that people would think she could hurt her only friend.

Will then tells everyone that Bea was working at the chicken shop, so she couldn’t have been involved.

Later, Honey wakes up and confirms that no one was around while she was on the ladder. So it seems Bea has got away with her lies once again.

Billy is relieved that Honey has got away with a concussion and a compressed nerve. However, he is stunned when Honey asks him to apologise for accusing Bea. But Billy isn’t the only one… because fans are fuming, too.

Honey doesn’t think Bea caused her fall, and fans are frustrated (Credit: BBC)

EastEnders fans are infuriated by Honey for one reason

Fans took to social media to point out that they’re horrified at how forgiving Honey is. They also shared their frustration that Bea has got away with her lies once again.

“I’m trying to convince myself that Honey isn’t this stupid. Hopefully she’ll eventually unleash her ‘Inner Mitchell’ on Bea,” said one fan on X.

Someone else agreed: “Oh, so they are making Honey super dumb for this Bea story. Making Billy apologise? Honey, wake up!”

A third fan echoed: “The woman stole your identity, and you’re mad at your husband for kicking her out? Honey really is a pushover!”

“When Honey finds out Bea did something to the ladder, she will probably still forgive her. Then again, Bea could throw a brick at Will’s face, and Honey would still invite her in for dinner,” another viewer joked.

Someone else on X predicted that Honey isn’t a pushover at all, and is actually playing Bea at her own game…

One fan shared their theory online, writing: “I’m convinced Honey is playing Bea and saw her tamper with Billy’s ladder from the window. Otherwise, that hospital scene was infuriating!”

With tensions rising and suspicion continuing to grow, viewers are now waiting to see whether Bea’s lies finally catch up with her.

Read more: EastEnders spoilers for next week: Walford says goodbye to Nigel, Mark is kidnapped and Oscar betrays Jasmine