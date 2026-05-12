EastEnders viewers were left seriously worried for Honey Mitchell after Bea’s revenge plan took a terrifying turn in tonight’s episode.

With Honey left unconscious after a nasty accident, fans are now asking the same question: Does Honey die in EastEnders, and could Emma Barton be leaving the BBC soap?

Billy was furious when he heard the truth (Credit: BBC)

Honey finally discovered the truth

As the walls closed in on Bea, she panicked when Ian came to the house. He showed Honey the paperwork he had that proved a credit card in her name had paid for the smear campaign against Elaine. Not only that, but Bea had also used it to buy votes for Ian’s council election.

After Honey managed to get rid of raging Ian, Bea tried to pretend that she had mistaken Honey’s card for her own. But when Honey pointed out she hadn’t applied for a credit card, Bea realised she had no option but to confess.

She told Honey how sorry she was, and how her spending had just got out of hand. She tried to justify her actions by telling Honey that she had only used the card to buy things for other people. But Honey wasn’t having any of it and panicked about how she and Billy were going to pay off the debt.

Instead of getting cross, Honey just seemed really let down. Bea called Honey’s bluff and told her to call the police. But instead, Honey went out to clear her head.

She tracked Ian down and talked about going to the police, which Kathy and Linda thought was a good idea. But Ian tried to put her off getting the authorities involved, secretly worried it would jeopardise his position on the council.

Honey was left unconscious after her fall (Credit: BBC)

Bea’s revenge took a sickening twist

It was only later, when Ian told Billy what had happened, that things took a sinister turn.

Fed up with everything Bea had put his family through, Billy instantly told her to pack her things.

Bea put on a sob story about having nowhere to go, but Billy was adamant that she had to leave. Immediately.

But while she was leaving, Bea spotted a ladder that Billy was about to use to clear out the guttering. Fans were left in no doubt that she was going to tamper with it in revenge for being made homeless, and sure enough, danger struck.

That evening, Bea’s tampering caused a serious accident. But instead of Billy using the ladder, it was Honey. Billy was indoors when he heard Honey fall off, only to race outside and find her unconscious on the concrete.

Has Bea accidentally killed Honey? Fans are worried…

“No! Not Honey! Please let her be okay,” echoed a third viewer.

Fans are worried Honey might get killed off (Credit: BBC)

Does Honey die in EastEnders?

Tomorrow’s episode will see Bea struggling with panic over what she has done. However, she keeps quiet about tampering with the ladder, at least for now.

The big question is how long she can keep the truth hidden.

While Honey is not mentioned in next week’s spoilers, there is currently no indication that Emma Barton is leaving EastEnders.

That suggests there is still hope that Honey survives the terrifying fall and that Bea won’t have another shocking crime added to her growing list of dark actions.