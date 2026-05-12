MAFS Australia’s Gia stirs chaos one last time as reunion dinner party erupts over Danny and Steph texts

MAFS Australia’s reunion dinner party was meant to be one final chance for the cast to come together. Instead, it delivered another explosive showdown—and once again, Gia found herself at the centre of the drama.

Although Gia largely stayed out of the direct confrontation, viewers were quick to notice that she played a key role in setting events in motion.

She was in the background, helping turn tensions into one of the most dramatic moments of the reunion.

Tyson fell for Gia’s manipulation (Credit: Channel 4)

How did Gia manipulate the situation for a final time?

Ahead of the dinner party, Bec revealed she had discovered that Danny and Steph had been in contact.

According to Bec, the messages included flirty exchanges and even a bikini photo sent by Steph.

But it was Gia’s decision to share what she knew with Tyson that appeared to push the situation into the spotlight at the MAFS Australia dinner party.

Speaking to camera, Gia said: “I’m not surprised at all to see this from Danny. He has been a snake. For weeks, Danny has been flirty with me, and he’s called me a liar. But tonight it was proof that he is flirting with other women.

“Bec and Danny had a conversation, right now they seem okay. But I was sitting there like ‘I know this things. Are you going to attack him for it? Are you going to bring it up? I am excited to see that.”

Rather than confronting the group herself, Gia quietly called Tyson over to sit beside her.

She then filled him in on what had happened, telling him: “Danny and Bec broke up and she was heartbroken. Then, Steph was messaging Danny, sending bikini photos to him and [bleep].”

Tyson subsequently raised the issue with the group, asking Steph directly whether she had sent the images to Danny.

From there, the situation escalated, with Bec launching into one of her most disgusting confrontations of the series.

As the argument continued, viewers noticed Gia watching from the sidelines with a smile.

Gia found happiness in the arguments (Credit: Channel 4)

MAFS Australia fans shocked over dinner party

After the episode aired in Australia, fans took to Reddit to discuss Gia’s role in the MAFS Australia dinner party reunion.

One viewer wrote: “Another one puppeteered by Gia.”

Another commented: “Tyson was just another one of Gia’s puppets at that dinner party.”

A third added: “Gia with limited screen presence yet still somehow managed to be the pot stirrer with Tyson’s help.”

Others expressed frustration that Gia was never fully confronted by the group over her actions during the season.

One fan wrote: “I just wanted the group to annihilate Gia once. She stirred the pot every single week.”

Another noted the irony of Tyson becoming involved, commenting: “Loved seeing Tyson, the supposed masculine alpha, getting manipulated to do Gia’s bidding. Just another in a long line of fools on the show.”

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