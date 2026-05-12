‘Disgusting!’ How to Clean Up for Cash viewers slam Josie Gibson’s ITV show as she ‘tricks’ unsuspecting gran

How to Clean Up for Cash has come under fire from viewers, with some branding Josie Gibson’s new ITV show “disrespectful” after the latest emotional episode.

The backlash followed scenes showing Josie and her team clearing out a grandmother’s cluttered home without her knowledge.

As part of the show’s format, the team secretly entered the property while the owner was away and sorted through her belongings.

Josie Gibson’s new show How to Clean Up for Cash has been blasted as ‘disrespectful’ by viewers (Credit: ITV)

Joined by the woman’s granddaughter, the experts then identified items they believed could be sold for cash.

Susan, who uses a walking frame, had been led to believe she was appearing on a programme called Hidden Treasure Challenge.

The fake show saw her leave the house for 48 hours to browse antique and second hand shops.

But when she returned home, the property had been transformed.

Many viewers quickly defended Susan online and claimed the process felt like an “invasion of privacy”.

Josie Gibson’s How to Clean Up for Cash sparks backlash

In the latest episode of How to Clean Up for Cash, Josie travelled to Glasgow to meet Caitlan and her grandmother Susan.

Susan had spent years visiting car boot sales with her late husband Dennis and collecting bargains together.

Following Dennis’ death three years ago, the couple’s home had become packed with belongings. Caitlan felt the clutter had become too much for her gran and secretly contacted the show for help.

On the way to the house, Josie explained: “[Susan] has got a house now full of all their belongings that they’ve collected over the years and it’s become quite overwhelming.

“We’ve got to help Susan let go emotionally and physically while respecting Dennis’ memory. This is going to be our toughest job yet.”

Susan spent years buying items from car boot sales with her late husband Dennis (Credit: ITV)

Caitlan’s childhood bedroom had become filled with belongings including toys, books, a microwave, a bike and even a brick. Other rooms contained stacks of crockery, books, old watches, bric a brac and a large thimble collection.

Josie and the team spent 48 hours sorting through Susan’s possessions and boxing up anything they thought could make money.

One watch was valued at £500, while jewellery and tea sets were also picked out to be sold.

By the end, the team had packed 21 large boxes and stacked them in Susan’s living room ready for her return.

Viewers brand Josie’s show ‘disrespectful’

Susan appeared stunned when she walked back into the house. Caitlan became emotional and even Josie looked nervous as she explained what had happened.

Josie told her: “Everything in these boxes has been valued and we can offer you money to take everything away today.”

Susan was informed the items were worth £2,400 altogether, including her treasured thimble collection which had been valued at £30.

Susan was very shocked when she realised what was going on (Credit: ITV)

Although Susan later agreed to hand over the boxes in exchange for the money, viewers were still deeply uncomfortable with the format.

One person wrote: “This programme is awful. Helping people who ask you to help de-clutter is one thing.

“Going in to someone’s house, going through their stuff & packing it up & then not telling them exactly what’s boxed & just saying we’ll give you £x to take it all now is awful.”

Another added: “This is a bloody awful programme, so disrespectful!”

A third also complained: “What an absolute violation of someone’s privacy. Disgusting program, no consideration for people who might have neurodivergence (who are also often people pleasers). Horrible.”

At least Susan was still given the choice to keep her belongings once she knew what had happened…

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