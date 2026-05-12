Uh-oh! Katie Price has just issued new husband Lee Andrews with a big ultimatum about their future

Katie Price has issued her husband, Lee Andrews, a huge ultimatum after he was a no-show at what was expected to be their first joint interview.

On Tuesday (May 12), Katie appeared on Good Morning Britain alongside hosts Susanna Reid and Ed Balls and entertainment reporter Richard Arnold.

In January, Katie announced she had married for the fourth time to businessman Lee. However, they’ve yet to make a televised appearance together.

Katie appeared on GMB without husband Lee (Credit: ITV)

Katie Price reveals husband Lee Andrews is coming to the UK for ‘a few months’

Addressing Lee’s absence on GMB, the former glamour model cleared up rumours that the Foreign Office had detained Lee in the UAE.

“He just didn’t make the flight. He’s coming here to spend quite a few months now,” Katie said, addressing their future.

The mum-of-five claimed Lee had been “sorting out my visa” and her “international driving licence”.

“He’s flying from Muscat and he had things to do, he didn’t make the flight but he’s at the airport now,” Katie continued.

The 47-year-old shared that Lee was not avaliable for the interview because of “last minute” duties for his business. However, she did clarify that he was “at the airport now” and “on his way”.

Susanna questioned if Lee was telling her everything and whether he could be trusted, to which Katie said yes.

Since getting married again, Katie has appeared on GMB twice. Determined to appear on the show with him, Katie insisted the next time she makes an appearance, he will be sat with her answering questions.

“And when Lee does make it in the country, we’ll have him on the sofa. And then you can interigate him!” she claimed while laughing.

Katie hopes her next GMB interview will be with Lee (Credit: ITV)

‘What a comedy act’

Katie’s appearance on the show was met with immediate reaction.

“This is embarrassing,” one user insisted.

“Who cares what Katie Price thinks of her latest marriage.. What a comedy act she is,” another shared.

“I demand you let us all know if he actually lands in the UK tomorrow!” a third remarked.

Read more: Katie Price slams ‘despicable’ ex Leandro Penna in scathing new rant

What do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.