Former glamour model Katie Price has slammed her ex Leandro Penna during the latest episode of her podcast, The Katie Price Show.

Katie met the Argentinian model in 2011 at Elton John’s Oscar bash. Their relationship moved fast when Leandro popped the question during a skiing trip in April 2012.

However, months later, they called their relationship quits.

Kate dated Leandro for two years (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Katie Price slams ‘despicable’ ex

14 years following their split, Katie has opened up about her romance with Leandro while speaking to her sister, Sophie.

Looking back on her past relationships, she said: “Well, I’ve never had a one-night stand. Yeah. But one ex, I slept with the first night and was with him two weeks. I don’t even want to mention that.”

Sophie questioned who Katie was referring to. In response, she remarked: “Yeah, because you know which despicable person that is.”

Katie admitted the relationship went on longer than she initially thought it would,. She explained the person she was talking about was someone she had actually been with for two years before Sophie told listeners: “Can I just say he was the best looking guy, I think you’ve been with personally. Well, do the listeners know? She’s on about Leandro Penner from Argentina.”

Even though she referred to him as “despicable,” Katie admitted Leandro’s good looks caught her attention.

“He couldn’t speak English, and I couldn’t speak Spanish, but I was still with him for two years. He was so good-looking,” she added.

Katie revealed she has never had a one night stand (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Why did Katie Price and Leandro Penna split?

In the same episode, Katie praised Leandro for being useful for sorting things around the house.

However, she mentioned their relationship did not end on a good note, stating that he “destroyed everything”.

In a statement at the time of their split, they shared: “Leo and I have had a lovely fun time for a couple of years, but sometimes relationships just run their course.”

Communication and long-distance were also reported at the time.

Read more: Major concerns for Katie Price following ‘shocking’ appearance: ‘Something’s not right here’

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