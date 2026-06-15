Shirley Ballas goes topless as she declares ‘I’m still smiling’ after ‘enraging BBC bosses’ ahead of Strictly

Shirley Ballas has shared a message with fans after coming under scrutiny for reportedly taking part in a luxury cruise ship entertainment event said to have closely echoed Strictly Come Dancing.

The 65-year-old TV judge was reportedly paid more than £10,000 to appear in the unofficial show. It apparently took place during a seven-night MSC Cruises sailing from Southampton through the Norwegian Fjords on May 9.

Shirley Ballas has reportedly come under fire (Credit: Cover Images)

Shirley Ballas’ Strictly cruise row explained

According to the Daily Mail, the onboard contest used parts of the Strictly format, including the programme’s theme tune, without BBC approval.

Shirley allegedly judged the event in a style similar to her role on the BBC series. She also apparently offered comments on contestants’ footwork and timing. She was also said to have worn a diamante outfit created for her Saturday night TV appearances.

BBC Studios, which produces Strictly Come Dancing, has now launched a probe, it is claimed.

Who is Shirley Ballas on Strictly Come Dancing? Shirley Ballas has been head judge on Strictly Come Dancing since 2017, when she replaced Len Goodman in the lead judging role. Known in the dance world as the “Queen of Latin”, she built her reputation through a long competitive ballroom career before moving into TV. Joined Strictly as head judge in 2017

Specialises in ballroom and Latin dance

Regularly appears on the panel alongside the show’s other judges Her role on the BBC series means any outside event linked to dance or Strictly-style branding can attract added attention.

‘The BBC are furious’

An insider told the publication: “The BBC are absolutely furious. Shirley should not have done what she did – it has enraged bosses.

“She was hauled before chiefs and asked to explain what happened. Strictly is considered a crown jewel. They will do whatever to protect it.”

They added: “Shirley has also been spoken to by senior bosses about her participation in the activities on board. It is baffling how a multi-million pound company with its own legal team did not think of the repercussions for using the Strictly branding without prior permission from the BBC.”

Shirley is head judge on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Shirley’s statement over ‘Strictly event’

During the trip, Shirley is said to have hosted a dance masterclass, taken part in a fan Q&A and judged a passenger talent contest.

In a statement released in February, she said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be joining MSC Cruises on May 9 for some world-class cruising, stunning scenery and a bit of added sparkle on board.”

Shirley should not have done what she did – it has enraged bosses.

The appearance could raise questions because BBC personalities are generally expected to declare outside earnings, which the corporation then publishes as part of its impartiality rules.

However, Shirley may fall outside that policy because BBC Studios, the broadcaster’s commercial production arm, employs her rather than the BBC directly.

BBC Studios’ response over Strictly branding

A BBC Studios spokesperson said: “Certain use of programme IP without permission risks confusing audiences – and may give the impression that the BBC has endorsed activity when it hasn’t.

“Where we identify such use, appropriate steps are taken to prevent it happening again.

“Any profit generated from the approved commercial use of our IP is reinvested into the BBC, supporting high-quality content for licence fee payers.”

Meanwhile, a statement from the BBC reads: “We have clear guidelines around an individual’s commercial activities while working with the BBC, and they are regularly reminded of these guidelines.”

ED! has contacted representatives for MSC Cruises for comment.

Shirley did an ice bath topless (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Shirley declares ‘I’m still smiling’

Amid all the drama, Shirley took to her Instagram on Sunday to share a photo of herself in an ice bath.

The photo shows Shirley covering her chest with her arms as she smiles at the camera.

She wrote: “3 minutes and it was freezing but I’m still smiling.”