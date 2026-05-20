Shirley Ballas has revealed that five brand-new professional dancers will be joining Strictly Come Dancing this year following a major shake-up behind the scenes.

The announcement comes after five pro dancers, including fan favourites Gorka Marquez and Karen Hauer, were dropped from the line-up earlier this year.

Gorka was one of the dancers axed (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Shirley Ballas reveals five new dancers will join the show

Speaking to The Sun this week, Shirley opened up about the upcoming changes to the BBC series and confirmed that viewers can expect several fresh faces when the new season begins.

Gorka, Karen, Luba Mushtuk, Nadiya Bychkova and Michelle Tsiakkas were all reportedly axed from the show, making way for a new batch of dancers to join the Strictly family.

Teasing what fans can expect, Shirley said: “I think everybody is going to enjoy the new series. We got five new professionals coming in, some fantastic dancers. All in all, it’s having tweaks left, right and centre and it’s getting a new face!”

ED! has contacted the BBC for comment.

Shirley has revealed some news (Credit: BBC)

Shirley praises new hosts

The latest update comes after it was revealed yesterday (May 19) that Emma Willis, Johannes Radebe and Josh Widdicombe will be taking over hosting duties on the show.

Speaking about the new trio, Shirley had plenty of praise for the incoming presenters.

“I met Josh for the first time this week; he’s a charming chap. Emma, of course, I did Cooking With The Stars with – that’s a seasoned presenter and just a gorgeous lady,” she said.

“And who doesn’t love some Johannes? We all love him. It’s going to be interesting because we thought we were getting two, but we ended up with three. But the chemistry between Emma and Josh, I’m told, is off the charts. So let’s see,” Shirley added.

Your new Strictly hosts (Credit: BBC)

New hosts gush over joining Strictly

The new presenting team also shared their excitement after the announcement was made.

Emma said: “It’s no secret that I’m a huge fan of Strictly. I’ve cheered and danced along from my sofa for years. So to be stepping into the Strictly ballroom is something I can’t quite comprehend.

“It’s impossible to fill the shoes that Tess and Claudia have left behind – two wonderful, iconic women who have been the beating heart of Strictly for so long. I can only hope that we are able to help to steer the ship as beautifully as they have, into this new chapter. I can’t wait to spend my weekends with Josh and Jojo, the incredible dancers and the judges. Fingers crossed for a 10 from them!”

Johannes said that taking on the new role is “beyond anything I ever imagined” and added that he is “deeply honoured to now help carry that magic forward”.

Josh also admitted he is “giddy with excitement, honoured and a little overawed to be given the chance to step into the biggest shoes in television”.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing pros ‘screaming’ as Johannes Radebe’s new role on series ‘revealed’

Strictly returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer later this year.

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