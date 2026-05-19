Channel 4 sensationally ‘pulls’ Married At First Sight UK from 2026 schedule in wake of bombshell Panorama allegations

Married At First Sight UK 2026 has reportedly been pulled from schedules by Channel 4 following the explosive Panorama investigation into the hit dating show.

According to reports, bosses have decided to axe the upcoming series after serious allegations were raised in Panorama: The Dark Side of Married At First Sight.

The BBC documentary featured three former brides from the show sharing their experiences.

Married At First Sight UK 2026 has reportedly been ‘axed’ (Credit: Channel 4)

Former 2023 bride Shona Manderson accused groom Bradley ‘Brad’ Skelly of “sexually violating” her during filming.

Two other women, whose identities were hidden in the documentary, alleged they were raped by their on screen husbands.

One of the women also claimed her groom threatened to “throw acid” at her.

All three men strongly deny the allegations made against them.

However, The Sun now reports Channel 4 has decided to shelve the new series of MAFS UK.

Channel 4 ‘axes’ Married At First Sight UK

The latest series of MAFS UK had been expected to air on E4 in September. Filming reportedly finished last month.

But according to The Sun, Channel 4 bosses have now decided not to broadcast the new series. The report also claims all previous seasons have been removed from Channel 4 streaming platforms.

TVGuide has contacted Channel 4 for comment.

Panorama: The Dark Side of Married At First Sight aired on BBC One on Monday evening and focused on allegations made by three former brides.

Shona Manderson made claims about her on screen husband Bradley.

Shona Manderson spoke out against MAFS UK in Panorama (Credit: BBC)

She alleged: “In bed [Bradley and I] were being intimate. Consensual, completely.

“We were having sex and a boundary was crossed completely. My partner came inside me without my consent.

“We had agreed we were pulling out. I was shocked, I was confused. We said that we weren’t doing that.”

Panorama also spoke to Baroness Kennedy, Chair of the Creative Industries Independent Standards Authority, who said the allegation could amount to a “sexual violation”.

Bradley responded through his lawyers in a statement to the BBC, saying he “categorically denies any allegations of sexual misconduct or that he was controlling”.

The two unidentified women featured in the documentary also alleged they were raped by their show husbands during filming. The men involved deny the allegations.

MAFS UK under external investigation

Following the Panorama broadcast, Channel 4 Chief Executive Priya Dogra confirmed that an external investigation into welfare procedures linked to the show is now under way.

The review was commissioned in April, with findings expected in the coming months.

Channel 4 also told Panorama that the allegations featured in the documentary are “wholly uncorroborated and disputed”.

The broadcaster added that the women involved had given “repeated assurances they felt safe, happy and wanted to continue in the process”.

Panorama exposed two allegations of ‘rape’ from MAFS UK brides (Credit: BBC)

Production company CPL said it “followed their welfare protocols and took concerns seriously”.

The company also stated: “CPL’s welfare system is gold standard and industry leading.”

Meanwhile, Security Minister Dan Jarvis has said it is “highly likely” the allegations could become part of a police investigation.

“I think it’s highly likely that there will be a referral to the police and it will be a police matter for them to investigate,” he said.

Read more: MAFS UK’s Bradley Skelly issues cryptic statement in wake of ex Shona Manderson’s ‘sexual violation’ claim

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