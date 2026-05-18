Married At First Sight brides claim they were ‘sexually assaulted’ by their grooms in bombshell Panorama documentary

Married At First Sight has come under the spotlight in a new Panorama investigation after shocking allegations were made by several former brides from the show.

The BBC documentary airs tonight and centres on claims made by three women who previously appeared on the Channel 4 dating series.

All three women allege sexual misconduct by the husbands they were matched with during filming.

Married At First is at the centre of a Panorama investigation tonight (Credit: Channel 4)

Two of the brides claim they were sexually assaulted by the men they married on the programme.

The BBC has not identified the women featured in Panorama: The Dark Side of Married At First Sight.

The grooms deny the allegations.

Married At First Sight centre of Panorama probe

Panorama: The Dark Side of Married At First Sight airs tonight on BBC One. It is scheduled opposite the launch of the new series of Married At First Sight USA on E4.

The BBC says the documentary will “raise serious concerns” surrounding the welfare procedures used on the reality show.

It also claims some “vulnerable” contributors may have been left at “risk of harm”.

A synopsis for Panorama: The Dark Side of Married At First Sight reads: “Noor Nanji speaks to three women who allege sexual misconduct by their former on-screen husbands. Two of the women say they were sexually assaulted.

“The men deny all the allegations against them, and both Channel 4 and CPL, the independent production company that makes the series, say the welfare protocols are robust and comprehensive.”

ED! has contacted Married At First Sight production company CPL for comment.

Channel 4 told us: “We have not seen the programme and will comment when we know more.”

Panorama: The Dark Side of Married At First Sight airs tonight on BBC One and BBC iPlayer at 8pm on Monday May 18, 2026.

MAFS USA starts tonight at the same time as the Panorama documentary (Credit: Channel 4)

How long has Married At First Sight been running?

Married At First Sight follows single people who agree to marry a complete stranger after being matched by relationship experts.

As the experiment continues, the couples decide whether they want to stay together or walk away from the marriage.

The format first launched in Denmark in 2013 before the American version followed a year later. The UK and Australia both introduced their own versions in 2015.

In recent years, MAFS has become known for explosive rows and controversial cast members.

Last week, the 2026 series of MAFS Australia finished airing in the UK on E4. Viewers regularly accused the show of being “toxic” because of some participants.

Read more: MAFS Australia’s Gia stirs the pot after Bec comes under fire from furious bridal hire shop owner

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