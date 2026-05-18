‘Worst parents ever’: The Crash viewers left enraged by Mackenzie Shirilla’s ‘delusional, tone-deaf’ mum and dad

The Crash has topped Netflix’s chart, but while the documentary focuses on Mackenzie Shirilla’s conviction, viewers have emerged furious at two other people entirely: her parents, Natalie and Steve Shirilla.

The new true crime documentary revisits the 2022 crash that killed Dominic Russo and Davion Flanagan after Mackenzie Shirilla drove her car into a wall at 100mph.

At first, it was presumed to be a tragic accident. A year later, however, Shirilla was sentenced to 15 years to life for murder.

Throughout the documentary, Mackenzie insists the crash was not intentional. But it’s her parents’ unwavering defence of their daughter that has sparked a huge backlash online.

Shirilla’s parents continue to defend her conviction appeal (Credit: Netflix)

Where are Mackenzie Shirilla’s parents now?

Natalie and Steve Shirilla remain publicly supportive of their daughter and continue to fight against her murder conviction.

In The Crash, Steve says: “It’s tragic what happened to those two boys. But, think if it was your kid… how would you feel?”

He later adds: “I’m gonna fight for my daughter. We have ironclad evidence that disputes what was said in the trial.”

The documentary also revisits the prosecution’s claim that Dominic Russo contacted his mother shortly before the crash, allegedly saying Mackenzie had threatened to crash the vehicle.

However, Natalie and Steve argue there were also messages suggesting Dominic himself was behaving dangerously toward Mackenzie.

“We’re gonna fight, fight, fight,” Natalie says in the documentary.

“If I have to drive to the White House… I’ll take it all the way to the Supreme Court if I have to.”

“Show me one piece of evidence”

During the trial, prosecutors argued that Shirilla intentionally accelerated into the wall.

Evidence presented included CCTV footage showing her initially driving slowly before rapidly accelerating to 100mph, as well as black box data showing no signs of braking before impact.

But Steve Shirilla has repeatedly challenged the prosecution’s conclusions.

“Show me one piece of evidence, one that says she did this on purpose,” he previously told WKYC Channel 3.

“Then she’s right where she belongs and she’s guilty of it, but there isn’t any.”

Her parents instead believe Mackenzie suffered a medical episode linked to postural tachycardia syndrome (PoTS), a condition she had been diagnosed with before the crash.

While they believe she should have faced consequences, they argue murder charges went too far.

“Should she have been charged with reckless vehicular homicide, two counts? Absolutely,” Steve said.

Natalie and Steve Shirilla say they’ll continue fighting the conviction (Credit: Netflix)

The Crash viewers slam Mackenzie Shirilla’s parents

Viewers have heavily criticised Natalie and Steve online following the documentary’s release.

A major point of contention is how permissive some viewers believe they were before the crash, as well as what critics describe as a lack of accountability afterward.

“Who told Mackenzie Shirilla’s parents it was a good idea to partake in this Netflix documentary?” one viewer wrote online.

“They need to be in the same place as their daughter.”

Another posted: “I cannot believe how ignorant and naive her parents are. They had their heads in the sand for years about her selfish behaviour.”

Others branded them “delusional”, “tone-deaf”, and “enabling fools”.

“A prime example of bad parenting,” another viewer wrote.

“I get the need to protect your child, but their complete lack of understanding of the victims’ pain is unbelievable.”

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The Crash is available to stream on Netflix now.

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