Victoria Beckham is facing fresh backlash after celebrating her father’s 80th birthday without her oldest son, Brooklyn.

Over the weekend, the Beckham family was reunited to celebrate Victoria’s dad, Anthony Adams’s, big day. To honour his milestone age, Victoria was joined by husband David and three of her children — Romeo, 23, Cruz, 21, and Harper, 14, at what looked to be a glamorous bash.

However, due to their ongoing highly documented family feud, Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz, were not present.

Brooklyn has made his feelings clear about his relationship with his family (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Victoria Beckham celebrates dad’s birthday without Brooklyn

On Instagram, Victoria documented the occasion with a couple of Instagram posts.

In a group family photo, Anthony posed alongside his wife, Jacqueline, and family by a staircase, who all made an effort for the evening. Victoria opted for a silky floor-length dress while daughter Harper wore a black gown.

Jacqueline also wore a shimmery gown while the men looked dapper in tuxedo suits.

“Happy birthday daddy, we love you so so much! Thank you to all our friends and family who helped to make it so special! xxx,” Victoria wrote in her caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

In another carousel post documenting the night, the former Spice Girl added: “Such an amazing night celebrating my wonderful dad. Thank you to all our friends and family we love you so much!! Happy 80th birthday, we love you so so much! xxx.”

Romeo’s girlfriend, DJ Kim Turnbull, and Cruz’s partner, Jackie Apostel, also showed up.

However, Brooklyn was noticeably absent, and Victoria’s followers were quick to make a point about it…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

‘I guess we know what your priorities are’

“And Brooklyn?” one user asked.

“Where is Brooklyn??”” another person shared.

“Love how most of the photos aren’t of your dad but are of you, David and your kids. I guess we know what your priorities are on social media….” a third remarked.

“No Brooklyn???” a fourth echoed.

‘I love this family’

Meanwhile, others were happy to see the family having a great time.

“Your mum looks stunning, dad polished up lovely too. You all look fabulous hope you had a great 80th party,” one said.

“Oh God I love this family, bless them,” another shared.

“Beautiful photos of a fantastic family,” a third expressed.

Read more: Victoria and David Beckham break their social media silence following son Brooklyn’s bombshell statement

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