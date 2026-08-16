Amanda Abbington receives ‘substantial sum’ from BBC three years on from Strictly scandal

Amanda Abbington has reportedly received a five-figure settlement from BBC Studios following her Strictly Come Dancing complaint.

The actress is said to have secured the out-of-court payment almost three years after leaving the BBC dance contest. According to The Sun, BBC Studios also made a contribution towards her legal costs.

Amanda left Strictly during week five in October 2023, citing personal and medical reasons. She later made allegations about her treatment by professional partner Giovanni Pernice during rehearsals.

The settlement followed a legal complaint involving a potential personal injury claim for alleged loss of earnings and damages. The payment reportedly did not come from the licence fee.

Amanda made several complaints about Giovanni Pernice (Credit: BBC)

BBC previously apologised to Amanda

The BBC launched an investigation into Amanda’s complaints in 2024. After a five-month review, it upheld some — but not all — of the issues she had raised.

In its September 2024 statement, the corporation said it took allegations of bullying and harassment “very seriously” and acknowledged that the process had taken time because of the case’s complexity.

It added: “We want to apologise to Amanda Abbington and to thank her for coming forward and taking part. We know this would not have been an easy thing to do.”

The BBC said Strictly was a family programme where “very high standards” were expected. It also said that although the competition could be demanding, taking part should ultimately be a positive experience.

Amanda was diagnosed with PTSD after Strictly (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

The inquiry reportedly found that Giovanni’s language and tone towards Amanda had, at times, been “belittling, dismissive and insulting” in a way that was disproportionate and unjustified.

Giovanni admitted using the words “vegetable” and “lazy” during training but said the comments related to Amanda’s posture. Those remarks were not upheld as bullying.

The BBC did uphold a complaint that Giovanni had shown or gestured towards his groin. However, it reportedly made no finding about a separate alleged sexual remark, which he denied making.

Amanda Abbington’s reported Strictly settlement

Amanda has previously spoken about the effect her time on the programme had on her. After leaving the show, she was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.

A source told the publication that her loved ones were relieved the legal process had ended, adding: “It’s been a long, hard journey, but now she can close this chapter and move on with her life.”

ED! has contacted the BBC and Amanda’s representatives for comment.

Read more: ‘Many millions’: Amanda Abbington’s fiancé Jonathan Goodwin ‘settles lawsuit with America’s Got Talent’ following accident that left him paralysed

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