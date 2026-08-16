Bonnie Tyler’s coffin seen as hundreds of fans line the streets ahead of her funeral

Bonnie Tyler fans sang Total Eclipse Of The Heart as the singer’s coffin was brought home through the streets of Swansea. The star died last month.

Hundreds of mourners applauded and threw flowers towards the hearse during the emotional procession. The public farewell came ahead of a celebration of Bonnie’s life at Swansea Minster tomorrow (Monday, 17 August).

The service, which begins at noon, will be reserved for family, friends and invited guests. However, fans will be able to watch it online, while proceedings are also set to be shown on a large screen in St David’s Square.

Bonnie’s funeral took place yesterday (Credit: DIMITRIS LEGAKIS/EPA/Shutterstock)

Following the service, the hearse is expected to travel through Skewen at around 1.20pm. A private family committal and farewell will then take place.

Swansea Council deputy leader Andrea Harrington said: “Our thoughts remain with Bonnie’s family and friends at this difficult time.”

She added: “We know that many people across Swansea, Wales and much further afield will want the opportunity to pay their respects and celebrate her remarkable life and achievements.”

Those attending the public parts of the arrangements have been asked to act respectfully and follow directions from stewards and police officers.

Bonnie died last month (Credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Bonnie Tyler fans pay tribute in Swansea

The hearse carrying Bonnie travelled from William Pressdee Funeralcare in Mumbles to her home in Llwynderw. Roads along the route were closed while the procession passed through the area.

Her coffin was covered with the Welsh flag and accompanied by a framed photograph of the star. Fans lining the route then broke into a rendition of her 1983 hit Total Eclipse Of The Heart.

The tribute followed Bonnie’s death in Portugal on 8 July. She had been receiving hospital treatment after suffering a perforated intestine in April.

The singer was placed in an induced coma following several days at Faro Hospital and later moved to intensive care. She woke from the coma on 15 June but reportedly developed a serious infection after her operation.

A statement published on Bonnie’s official website following her death said: “Bonnie’s family and team are heartbroken to announce that Bonnie unexpectedly passed away last night in hospital in Portugal as a result of the illness that she was being treated for.”

Her family also requested privacy as they dealt with the loss.

Hundreds lined the streets (Credit: DIMITRIS LEGAKIS/EPA/Shutterstock)

Bonnie Tyler’s rise to global fame

Bonnie, who was born Gaynor Hopkins in Skewen, grew up on a council estate and was discovered by a talent scout in a Swansea club in 1975. Her breakthrough followed in 1977 with the release of The World Starts Tonight.

Total Eclipse Of The Heart brought her global fame in 1983. The chart-topping single reportedly sold six million records.

Her other major hits included “It’s a Heartache” and “Holding Out For A Hero.” Tributes from across the entertainment world followed news of her death, with Sir Cliff Richard and Carol Vorderman among those remembering the Welsh star.

The crowds in Swansea offered their own musical farewell, using one of Bonnie’s biggest hits to pay tribute as she returned home.

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