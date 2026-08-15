The One Show hosts Alex Jones and Roman Kemp baffled as emergency alert interrupts 20th anniversary celebrations

The One Show’s 20th anniversary celebrations were given an unexpected interruption when a Government emergency alert sounded on mobile phones across the studio.

Alex Jones and Roman Kemp were presenting Friday night’s special when the alarm went off at 7pm. The warning, issued across England and Wales, urged people to avoid activities that could start a wildfire, including using disposable barbecues, fire pits, garden incinerators and fireworks.

As the noise rang out around the studio, Alex initially appeared to think it was the building’s fire alarm.

“You couldn’t make that up, could you?” she said during the interruption. “I think that’s the fire alarm…I’m doing my best to keep a straight face. But we continue.”

Alex and Roman were hosting a special edition of the show (Credit: BBC)

Roman also looked puzzled as the phones began sounding, but the pair carried on with the programme. He later explained exactly what viewers had heard and addressed the safety warning.

“As you will probably be aware, that was actually a wildfire alert on everyone’s phones,” Roman said. “You would have heard it on the opening of our show, but as always we hope everyone is staying safe, of course.”

Why did the emergency alert interrupt The One Show?

The message was sent because of a very high wildfire risk. It warned residents, landowners and visitors against doing anything that could ignite a blaze, highlighting how even a small flame could quickly become a major fire and put people, property, businesses and emergency workers at risk.

It was reported to be the largest use of the emergency alert technology since the system was introduced in 2023.

The warning came as emergency services battled serious fires in the West Midlands. A major wildfire in Stourbridge spread across 500 acres, destroying 19 homes and damaging another 18. Six people were injured, including three firefighters, while around 100 firefighters tackled a blaze near Stourbridge golf course.

The duo thought it was a fire alarm at first (Credit: BBC)

Andy Burnham said on X that the request for the alert had come directly from Fire and Rescue Services. He urged people to take the warning seriously and follow the guidance, as emergency responders worked in extremely difficult conditions.

The One Show’s anniversary special continued

Despite the surprise interruption, Alex and Roman continued with the 20th anniversary edition of The One Show. The special looked back at notable guests, stories and moments from the programme’s two decades on television.

Christine Lampard, Matt Baker and Tom Grennan joined the presenters for the celebration. After Roman explained the source of the alarm and reminded viewers to stay safe, the anniversary special continued as planned.

It was certainly an unusual way to mark two decades of The One Show. An emergency wildfire warning sounded at the very start of the anniversary broadcast, leaving both presenters briefly trying to work out what was happening while keeping the show going live on air.

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