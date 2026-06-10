The One Show viewers left stunned by Joan Collins’ appearance at 93

The One Show fans were left stunned by Joan Collins’ appearance on the show last night (Tuesday, June 9).

The 93-year-old actor was on the programme to promote her new movie.

Joan was on the show (Credit: BBC)

Dame Joan Collins on The One Show

Last night saw Dame Joan join Roman Kemp and Alex Jones on The One Show sofa.

The legendary film star was on to talk about her new film, A Murder Between Friends, which will be dropping on streaming soon.

The 93-year-old explained that the character was “written for me”, describing her as “flamboyant” and “very sassy”.

“It’s a wonderful film because it has so many twists and turns. And just as you think something is going to happen, and ‘yeah, that’s the person who did it’, you find out it’s not,” she said.

“And that, I think, is the sign of a really good thriller.”

“She looks absolutely amazing!” (Credit: BBC)

The One Show viewers left stunned by Joan’s appearance

However, some viewers were less interested in Joan’s new film, and instead fixated on her appearance.

Several were blown away by how good the star looks for her 93 years young.

“#theoneshow Joan Collins looks fab,” one fan gushed on social media.

“#TheOneShow Joan Collins looks amazing. THAT is how to grow old gracefully. She’s 93, and looks fabulous,” another said.

“Can’t believe Joan Collins is 93!” a third wrote.

“Fabulous at 93,” another viewer said. “Looks absolutely amazing, an inspiration to all women,” a fifth gushed.

“She’s still looking good 93,” another added.

Joan revealed how she maintains her age-defying looks (Credit: Cover Images)

Joan on her age-defying looks

In an interview with The Telegraph earlier this year, Joan opened up about staying healthy and maintaining her youthful appearance.

“I just believe in healthy living. I don’t eat junk, I get eight hours of sleep, I exercise. It’s very simple,” she said.

“I have very good genes – I’m very lucky. My father lived to be 87, and for somebody born in 1903 that’s pretty amazing,” she also said.

The star also added that she’s never had any “tweakments” and doesn’t believe in them.

“I do not believe in what they call tweakments. I’ve never had them, which is why I look more or less the same as I have done for years.”

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The One Show airs on weekdays from 7pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

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