I’m A Celebrity fans to be ‘kept waiting’ for 2026 launch show as ITV suffers ‘major schedule clash’

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! could be facing a major schedule shake up for its highly anticipated 2026 launch, according to reports.

The apparent change comes after the popular show’s planned return clashes with ITV’s coverage of England against Spain in the UEFA Nations League.

Both events were due to take over prime time on the same Sunday evening this November.

I’m A Celebrity 2026’s launch show is said to be on a different day than originally planned l (Credit: ITV)

ITV is now said to have changed its plans as a result of the clash.

The reported switch means viewers could have to wait an extra day before Ant and Dec welcome a fresh batch of celebrities to the jungle.

I’m A Celebrity 2026 launch show ‘clash’

I’m A Celebrity 2026 is now expected to begin on a Monday night rather than its traditional Sunday evening launch.

According to The Sun, ITV bosses wanted to launch the series at 9pm on Sunday 15 November. This would follow last year’s November launch weekend.

A source told the publication: “I’m A Celeb has always benefited from the Sunday night prime-time slot, but this year it’s all change.

“Now ITV has the rights to the UEFA Nations League bosses have had to go back to the drawing board.”

England’s UEFA Nations League match against World Cup winners Spain is scheduled to kick off at 8.45pm on Sunday 15 November. The fixture is due to take place at the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in Madrid.

That kick-off time falls just 15 minutes before the slot reportedly earmarked for the I’m A Celebrity launch. This creates an awkward scheduling clash for ITV.

Moving IAC would allow the channel to give both its international football coverage and the I’m A Celebrity launch their own prime time slots across consecutive nights.

A second source claimed the channel had “pulled out all the stops” to ensure the new series begins with a must see opening episode.

ED! has contacted ITV for comment.

Sharky from YouTube’s Beta Squad has caught the eye of I’m A Celebrity bosses (Credit: Shutterstock)

I’m A Celebrity 2026 rumoured campmates

Several famous names have already been linked with the new series.

YouTube creator Sharky, whose real name is Sharmarke Mohamud, is reportedly in talks to enter the jungle. He is a member of social media collective Beta Squad.

It’s claimed that ITV hopes he will appeal to younger viewers. Sharky’s possible appearance would follow Angry Ginge’s victory in the previous series.

Gavin & Stacey actress Joanna Page is also rumoured to be heading Down Under this year. Other rumoured names include presenter Ade Adepitan and Olympic ice skating star Christopher Dean.

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