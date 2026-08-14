Nicole Kidman has spoken candidly about adapting to change following her split from Keith Urban. The interview follows her new British Vogue cover, which leaves fans divided.

The 59-year-old actor discussed her future and life following her divorce from Keith Urban in the interview accompanying the September issue.

Meanwhile, the cover photograph prompted some Instagram users to claim that Nicole looked heavily edited and have made her unrecognisable.

The divided response echoes similar arguments about filters and celebrity photographs, including when Joan Collins was targeted by trolls over a glamorous swimsuit photo.

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Nicole Kidman reflects on life after Keith Urban divorce

Nicole told British Vogue: “I had a different view of what my life was going to be, but this is what it is now.”

She added: “You make all these plans and you have all these ideas of what it’s all going to be like and then it’s… not. You have to adjust. You adapt.”

The actor also admitted that her future currently feels uncertain. She said she had previously felt “very fearful and deeply vulnerable”, but decided she could either “curl up” or move forward with hope.

Her comments offer a personal look at how she is approaching an unexpected period of change. Rather than dwelling on how her plans have shifted, Nicole said she is choosing to adapt and remain optimistic about what comes next.

After 19 years of marriage, Nicole and Keith split (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Nicole Kidman discusses her commitment to work

Nicole, who turns 60 next year, also addressed her determination to remain busy. She has worked with more than 20 female directors since making a pledge in 2017 to help tackle gender inequality within the film industry.

Discussing her drive to keep working, she told British Vogue: “I just think there are some people who are wired to work. I just am.”

That focus on her career provided a contrast to the online conversation about her appearance, with Nicole looking ahead to her work rather than concentrating on the reaction surrounding the magazine shoot.

‘Is this the AI version of Nicole?’

The September cover shows Nicole standing at the entrance to a stylish home. She wears a selection of preppy looks from Stella McCartney, Hermès and Chloé, but it was the photograph’s treatment that attracted much of the attention on Instagram.

One person asked: “Is this the AI version of Nicole??? I don’t see the resemblance as this is a totally different woman?”

Another wrote: “Doesn’t look like Nicole Kidman!! Had to read to see who it was!” A further comment claimed that the editing was a “complete disservice” to Nicole and other people in her age group.

Some users compared her appearance to famous faces including Jennifer Lawrence, Joanna Lumley, Tara Reid and Kate McKinnon.

However, plenty of admirers praised Nicole’s glamorous look. One declared: “Amazing. She has never looked better.”

Another defended the creative approach, writing: “She looks fabulous. It’s called art, style and creativity.”

“Are you kidding me???” a third remarked, excitedly.

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