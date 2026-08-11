Kai Trump has revealed that she and her mum, Vanessa Trump, both cried as they faced an emotional change for their family.

The 19-year-old is preparing to leave home for the University of Miami. Speaking in her latest YouTube vlog, Kai recalled the moment the reality of their impending separation hit them.

“I think my mom is getting very emotional about it too,” she said. “We were leaving a store the other day, and she just started crying in the car, and I started crying. It’s not good.”

Kai Trump has shared that she starts college soon (Credit: Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock)

Vanessa’s breast cancer treatment

The move comes while Vanessa, 48, is being treated for breast cancer. She announced on Instagram on May 20 that she had “recently been diagnosed with breast cancer” and was working with her medical team on a treatment plan.

Vanessa also said doctors had carried out a procedure, although she did not share further details at the time. In another Instagram update on June 13, she said she had spent four weeks recovering from surgery and would soon begin the second stage of her treatment.

Kai later discussed her mum’s health during a July 16 appearance on Fox & Friends, revealing that Vanessa was receiving radiation treatment.

“I mean, she’s doing better. Obviously, radiation takes a toll on her body, but she’s doing better and feeling better,” Kai said.

She added: “She’s been a little tired, but yeah, she’s a fighter. If anyone can go through it, she can definitely. She’s a fighter. She’ll be fine.”

Vanessa has asked for privacy while she focuses on her recovery. She said she remained hopeful and was surrounded by support from her family, children and those closest to her.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kai Trump (@kaitrump)

Kai Trump prepares to start university

Kai is due to move into a flat near the University of Miami before classes begin on August 17. She will attend the university as a golf recruit.

“I’m going to college next week. Insane. Playing college golf there,” she told viewers.

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Kai also admitted she would find it difficult to leave her loved ones behind, saying: “But yeah, it’s crazy how I’m leaving home now and leaving my friends and family. I’m going to miss my mom a lot.”

Although she will remain in Florida, the move means Kai will no longer see her mum at home each day. In the vlog, she suggested she may return for weekend visits.