Jan Leeming has taken a public swipe at ITV News presenter Charlene White, criticising the way she addresses viewers.

The 84-year-old former BBC newsreader, who appeared on I’m A Celeb in 2006, shared her verdict on X, where she claimed Charlene’s presenting style could feel condescending.

Jan wrote: “Wish ITV’s Charlene would stop addressing us as if we were children. She has such a condescending style.”

She went on to question Charlene’s strengths as a newsreader, while acknowledging that she did not know enough to judge her journalism.

“Don’t know whether or not she is an excellent journalist but don’t think she hacks it as a newsreader,” Jan said. “It may look an easy job but not all are as good as Mary Nightingale.”

Jan admitted she wasn’t a fan of Charlene (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Jan Leeming compares Charlene White to other ITV presenters

Jan also set out what she believes makes an effective newsreader, writing: “One conveys emotion by tone of voice NOT by heavily stressing lots of words.”

She named Mary Nightingale as one presenter she rates and also praised another of Charlene’s ITV News colleagues.

Jan added: “I also like Lucrezia Millarini. They both dress appropriately.”

When another X user pointed out that Charlene also presents Loose Women, Jan replied: “Never watched it.”

Charlene, 46, has presented ITV News since 2008. She has also appeared as a guest host on Loose Women since 2020.

As of this writing, Charlene has not responded to Jan’s post.

Jan’s BBC career ran from 1969 until 1987 and included a spell as a newsreader from 1980. She later appeared on reality programmes including I’m A Celebrity.

Jan’s previous complaints about modern newsreading

The broadcaster has previously used social media to criticise the delivery of current newsreaders more generally.

In earlier posts, she complained about unclear speech and the pronunciation of words including “grievous”, “mischievous”, “February” and “jewellery”. She argued that national newsreaders should speak with clarity and use correct pronunciation.

Jan has also voiced strong opinions on subjects outside broadcasting. In a post about a birthday lunch at The Pig in Bridge, Kent, she said the experience had been disturbed by a screaming child and criticised parents for bringing young children to more expensive restaurants.

She later insisted parents who could afford to eat at such venues should arrange a babysitter.

Read more: Heartbroken Charlene White reveals her dad has taken his own life

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know your thoughts!