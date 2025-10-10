Heartbroken Charlene White reveals her dad has taken his own life

Loose Women star Charlene White has shared the devastating news that her dad has died by suicide.

The 45-year-old panelist shared a heartfelt post via her Instagram today (October 10), where she was flooded with support.

Charlene has shared that her dad has died (Credit: ITV)

Charlene White shares that her dad has died

While sharing a snapshot of her father, Denniston, smiling on a beach, she wrote: “Two weeks ago our lives changed forever. Unbeknownst to us, our dad had been living with a dark cloud he couldn’t lift.”

“So he made the decision to take control of that cloud and take his own life. This despite the fact he lived a life full of love. FULL to the brim. Overflowing in fact. But sometimes the darkness is stronger, and heartbreakingly for all of us, he chose to keep what he was going through to himself. Very typical of dad.”

Charlene continued: “So we too have made a choice – his children, step-children, and wife – not to hide the circumstances of our loss. Because hiding emotions and the true depth of our feelings — hurt, pain, shock, grief etc. — helps no-one. Least of all us.”

The former I’m A Celeb star added that the post “will no doubt prompt many of our friends who we haven’t managed to reach out to yet, to contact us”.

“Please don’t be offended by any calls and messages that remain unanswered for now. This kind of grief is new and unexpected and we’re still finding our way.

“Hug your parents close, and always tell them that you love them. Because that’s sort of our job as children, to love them, no matter where the road eventually takes them. Even if they end up taking the hardest most unfathomable path.”

‘He was an amazing dad’

Charlene told her followers that on Sunday, her family “had the traditional Jamaican nine night, and the ancestors were right – it was the most perfect way to release our grief through food, dancing, drink… and joy, with hundreds of friends and family”.

She said it was “all organised by our tribe of friends and family. We’re incredibly blessed.”

“Denniston was an amazing dad, stepdad, surrogate dad to many, friend, brother, grandad, uncle, cousin and husband. And we’re all just taking it step by step.”

Charlene signed off the touching tribute: “From Charlene, Liz, Joshua, Carina, Jade, Gemma, Justin, Soriah, Alfie, Florence, Kairo, Elisha and Shaniya,” before sharing helplines for those struggling.

“If you’re reading this and struggling, please talk to someone. Below are helplines, if needed: Samaritans on: 116 123 CALM: 0800 58 58 58 National Suicide Prevention: 08006895652.”

‘I’m so terribly sorry’

Charlene and her family were immediately supported.

“I am so sorry. So sad. All the love,” Fred Siriex wrote.

“I’m so terribly sorry. Sending so much love,” fellow Loose Women panelist Olivia Attwood added.

“Sending love and condolences to you and the whole family. Your beautiful Dad, may he rest in power,” Lisa Snowdon remarked.

“Oh Charlene so so sorry to hear this news… thinking of you and your family! Love you,” Lorraine Kelly said.

Our thoughts are with Charlene’s family.

