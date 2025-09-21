Loose Women star Charlene White previously shared how she “worked out” that her ex-partner was cheating on her.

The TV presenter – who is on Talking Royals today (September 21) – has been loved-up with partner Andy Woodfield for almost 10 years. They are proud parents to a son named Alfie and a daughter named Florence.

However, finding ‘The One’ was not exactly an easy feat to achieve for Charlene, as she was previously faced with heartbreak after discovering a cheating ex’s antics.

Charlene had her suspicions about an ex (Credit: ITV)

Charlene White on ‘working out’ ex was cheating

In 2024, Charlene opened up about an ex-partner and recalled how she figured out he was being unfaithful to her.

“When my gut sort of kicked in with a former partner of mine, it was my car that showed me what was going on,” Charlene revealed during an episode of Loose Women.

Charlene continued: “He would often borrow my car and I just thought something was a bit off. Because if I was working night shifts, he’d borrow my car because his wasn’t working.”

She revealed how she ‘worked out’ he was cheating (Credit: ITV)

Charlene thought ‘something’s not right’

Thinking something strange was going on, Charlene went on: “Because I thought something’s not right, I started to make note of the mileage on my car.

“I’d write it down in the notebook and then the next time I’d use the car, I’d make a note of the mileage that was on the car and then I’d work out the difference.

“And I sort of knew how far away this other person lived and I’d worked out how many miles it was from my house and then I’d minus the mileage.”

Charlene then said that this “confirmed” her suspicions. This was because her partner told her he was using the car to go to his mum’s house “two miles down from the road”.

She added: “There’s a difference between two miles and 30 miles. And so I worked it out from that.”

Charlene and partner Andy’s romance

Fast forward a few years, though, and Charlene found her perfect match. The journalist and broadcaster reportedly met partner Andy at a mutual friends’ party. She later spoke about how they clicked and she knew he was ‘The One’ straight away.

Shortly after, they had moved in together and were soon expecting their first child. Writing in The Guardian in 2017 she said: “I knew from the moment I met him at a friend’s party the year I knew he was The One. So, after moving in together, having a child seemed like the next natural step.”

Watch Charlene on Talking Royals on (September 21) at 12:30pm on ITV1.

