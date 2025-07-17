Things got heated during Loose Women today (Thursday, July 17) as Charlene White and Kelly Brook went head-to-head in a fierce debate.

The Loose Women panelists were discussing the news that 16 and 17 year olds will be now be able to vote.

And things quickly got fiery…

Kelly doesn’t think 16 year olds should vote (Credit: ITV)

Charlene and Kelly clash over voting on Loose Women today

After discussing the news, Kelly weighed in with her opinion.

Kelly thinks 16 and 17 year olds shouldn’t be allowed to vote. She argued that they don’t have the “life experience” to know the importance of what their vote is going to mean.

“Who I am now and who I am at 16 are two very different people,” she said.

Charlene argued that people’s voting changes based on their age and experiences. She pointed out that someone in their twenties won’t be voting for something that affects someone of a pensionable age, for example, as it won’t affect them directly.

“But what makes me nervous is where they’re going to get the information from. There’s so much misinformation out there,” Kelly said.

She then said it made her nervous that teens would vote the same as their mates just because their friends are doing it.

“But that’s what we do as kids!” Charlene replied.

Charlene hit back (Credit ITV)

Charlene and Kelly argue

Kelly then went on to argue: “But as an adult you’re not doing that! You’re doing it based on the fact that you’re running a business, or maybe you’ve worked really hard to put your kids in private school, maybe you’ve had a brush with the care system…”

However, Charlene was keen to interrupt, and repeatedly said: “Kel, no, no, what I’m saying is, no, no, what I’m saying is,” before Kelly eventually stopped to listen.

Charlene then said that voting needs will change as someone gets older, to which Kelly – keen to have the last word – replied: “So that’s why 16 year olds shouldn’t be voting.”

Kelly then tried to ask if the move was “so important” why it hasn’t come about before. But Charlene interrupted her again to bring fellow panellist Linda Robson into the conversation.

The Birds of a Feather actress noted that she had “never been interested”. Nadia Sawalha, meanwhile, claimed that the move may help the country “inch towards a democracy”.

Viewers seemed entertained by the debate (Credit: ITV)

‘Let her finish Charlene!’

Some viewers found the clash entertaining, while others picked sides.

Taking to social media, one wrote: “It’s all kicking off on #loosewomen I’m sure all its 5 viewers are enjoying Kelly Brook’s rant.”

“Go on Kelly Brook, let her finish Charlene!” another wrote.

However, some argued that Kelly was “out of her depth” with the debate. “Kelly wildly out of her depth there!!” one viewer tweeted.

Others took umbrage with the fact that Charlene kept interrupting. “Shut up Charlene with your patronising voice,” one viewer fumed.

So which side of the debate do you fall on?

Loose Women airs on weekdays from 12.30pm on ITV1 and ITVX.

