Niall Horan and Take That set to rock the Capital Summertime Ball and here’s how to watch it if you don’t have tickets

Capital’s Summertime Ball 2026 is just around the corner and the likes of Niall Horan and Take That will be performing at the massive live concert.

Around 80,000 fans will descend on the iconic Wembley Stadium this weekend to see some of the biggest names in music perform live.

Missed out on tickets? There is still a way to catch every moment without leaving the sofa.

Capital’s Jordan North, Sian Welby, Chris Stark are returning to Wembley for the Summertime Ball (Credit: Splashnews.com)

From the star-studded line up to start times and streaming details, here’s everything you need to know about Capital’s Summertime Ball 2026.

Capital’s Summertime Ball 2026 line-up

The Summertime Ball has built a reputation for bringing together some of the biggest names in music, and this year’s event is no exception.

Niall Horan is set to perform at Wembley alongside RAYE and Jason Derulo. Take That will also take to the stage, with Myles Smith, Lola Young and Sienna Spiro joining the bill.

Fans of dance music are in for a treat too, with Calvin Harris and Fatboy Slim among the performers. Robyn and Bebe Rexha will also appear.

Simon Cowell’s latest protégés December 10, Sekou, XG, Stephen Sanchez and MEEK complete the line up.

There is also one mystery still to be revealed. Capital has confirmed a surprise act will perform on the day, with the identity of the artist announced during the afternoon. Last year, JLS delighted fans with the secret slot.

All eyes will be on Wembley to see who gets the nod this time.

How to watch Capital’s Summertime Ball?

If you are planning to watch from home, you will not find the full event on traditional television channels.

Instead, viewers can stream the entire concert through Global Player via the website or app.

There is another simple option too. A live stream will also be available on Capital FM’s official YouTube channel.

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Capital favourites Jordan North, Sian Welby and Chris Stark will host the event throughout the day.

What time does the Summertime Ball start and end?

The Capital Summertime Ball live stream begins at 3.30pm on Saturday June 6, 2026, the same time the show gets underway inside Wembley Stadium.

For ticket holders, gates open earlier at 1.30pm, giving fans plenty of time to settle in before the performances begin.

It is expected to be a long day of music, with the show scheduled to finish at around 10pm.

Those who cannot watch live will be able to catch the highlights later. ITV1 and ITVX will air a special highlights programme at 4.15pm on Saturday June 13, 2026.

Whether you are watching from Wembley or your living room, this year’s Summertime Ball looks set to deliver another memorable show!

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