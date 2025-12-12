Inside Simon Cowell’s house where his Netflix series The Next Act is filmed – at-home bar; huge garden; all-neutral theme

Simon Cowell has given fans a deeper insight to his personal life, as he shows off his huge house during Netflix’s The Next Act.

Two days ago (December 10) Simon Cowell made a return to his roots, as he began his search for the next big boyband, wanting to achieve the same success One Direction had.

But along with that, Simon also gave viewers a look at his at-home life with his fiance Lauren and their young son Eric.

Simon’s house has a huge garden out back (Credit: Netflix)

Is The Next Act filmed at Simon Cowell’s house?

Simon Cowell’s Next Act series is filmed in various locations throughout the UK. But one of those places is his actual house.

The show is a mix between him looking for the next boyband, and also his personal life at home with fiance Lauren Silverman, and their son, Eric.

All six episodes released on Netflix on Wednesday (December 10) so eager fans may have already binged the entire thing. However, we won’t spoil the results for those who haven’t gotten around to watching yet.

Simon’s house looks huge (Credit: Netflix)

Simon Cowell London home

Back in 2021, Simon Cowell bought a house in the Cotswolds after wanting more privacy amid a few break-ins at his London home. However, he and his family didn’t actually move in until 2023 due to renovations.

And while he has kept his house private, The Next Act gives us some sneak peeks.

In an Instagram post a few months ago, Simon could be seen standing in front of a utility family room. It had a large, white floor-to-ceiling storage unit against the wall filled with colourful coats.

A room similar to this was seen again in the Netflix show, as Simon sat on a cream sofa in front of a huge door that leads out to an absolutely huge garden.

Simon’s London house is all white (Credit: Netflix)

How big is Simon Cowell’s house?

Another room that was shown quite a lot was Simon’s kitchen. The huge room is full of all-white furniture. And it’s got a lovely clean look to it, with only a few bits of decorations on top of the counters.

The ceiling is designed with three hanging-down lights that sit over the kitchen island.

In another part of the show, everyone gathered in Simon’s living area. And from a far-out shot, we got to see more of the house. We could see that one room has two single sofa chairs, with an open wall that leads to the big sitting area.

They even have a bar (Credit: Netflix)

On the wall hangs a huge TV, and in the middle is a table surrounded by four sofas in a square around it.

Another exit to that room actually leads out to what appears to be a bar. As Simon and Lauren were leaving, viewers could see a floor-to-ceiling wall of glasses and alcoholic bottles. Then, the other wall was full of images.

Simon’s LA house has a pool (Credit: Netflix)

Does Simon have a house in LA?

Not only does Simon Cowell have a house in London, he also has a luxurious mansion in California – and this can be seen in The Next Act too.

It’s believed he bought the mansion back in 2017 for around $24million.

In The Next Act, Simon Cowell can even be seen racing his son, Eric, in the massive pool of his LA house. Not only that, but Simon had created a tent on his property, down near the beach. That’s where he gathered with some music industry friends to get their opinions on the upcoming talent.

So, we went from not seeing much of the house of Simon Cowell to seeing quite a lot of it. The documentary really gave viewers quite an insight into his life – more than we have ever had.

And it’s safe to say, we are really impressed by his house. Although, we shouldn’t have expected anything less from the star!

