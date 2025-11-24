Series of blazing rows blight Simon Cowell’s The Next Act as trailer drops: ‘Don’t ever call us that again!’

Simon Cowell: The Next Act looks set to be an explosive watch when it drops on Netflix on December 10.

The trailer for the six-part docu-series was released today (November 24), and it looks as if viewers can expect a series of blazing rows as The X Factor mogul looks for his next big boy band.

It’s the latest docu-series to be announced for the streaming service and follows the success of Victoria Beckham’s recent outing, Victoria Beckham.

Simon Cowell: The Next Act launches next month (Credit: Netflix)

Simon Cowell: The Next Act trailer drops

The first clip from the series dropped today and sees Simon fly 16 hopefuls out to Miami, where him and his team put them through their paces before turning them into a boy band. Cameras will follow the boys from the audition stages, right through to the release of their first single.

However, it appears the experience is far from smooth sailing for the Britain’s Got Talent boss…

Lauren and Simon row

As well as Simon, the show also features his partner Lauren Silverman. In one clip, things appear strained between the pair as she tells him: “I never complain, I’m there for you because that’s what you do when you love somebody.”

She can then be seen walking out of shot, before asking a member of production: “Can I be unmiked, please.”

Simon’s partner Lauren is also part of the explosive docu-series trailer (Credit: Netflix)

‘I am tense’

In another tense clip, Simon can be seen walking away from filming. In the trailer, he declares: “Well this is a disaster.”

Lauren also shares: “Work for Simon isn’t just work, it’s his life.” She then tells him: “You’re very tense.” “I am tense,” he admits.

The BGT boss also reveals he’s well aware that his hopes of finding the next One Direction might not come to fruition.

“If this goes wrong, it will be ‘Simon Cowell has lost it’,” he can be heard saying, before describing the process as “messy, raw and going to be chaos”.

A row also breaks out between the wannabe boy band stars (Credit: Netflix)

‘I don’t know why Dumb and Dumber are speaking’

The third row takes place between the boys vying for a place in the band.

They’re seen out in Miami, as one tells the others: “I don’t know why Dumb and Dumber are speaking.”

One of the lads he was talking about looks irate, as he fires back: “You said Dumb and Dumber? Don’t ever call us Dumb and Dumber again. You understand?”

Another boy also comments: “We’re all such different people and balancing our personalities isn’t easy.”

You can say that again, eh Simon!

Read more: Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman drop huge hint they’ve tied the knot

Watch Simon Cowell: The Next Act on Netflix on December 10.

So will you be watching? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.