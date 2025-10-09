The new Netflix documentary about singer and fashion designer Victoria Beckham was filled with many surprising moments.

The show, simply titled Victoria Beckham, is a three‑part series that follows her journey from being a Spice Girl to a serious fashion designer.

The episodes focus on her struggles with body image, public scrutiny and identity, with behind‑the-scenes moments as she builds her fashion and beauty brand.

Here, we look at the five moment bombshell moments none of us were expecting…

Victoria Beckham’s Netflix doc is a three-part series (Credit: Netflix)

Victoria Beckham Netflix doc: ‘You become very good at lying’

Due to finding fame at a young age, Victoria, now 51, revealed that her self-esteem suffered. This resulted in her controlling her weight “in an incredibly unhealthy way”.

In the documentary, Victoria recalled that she was weighed on national TV just six months after she gave birth to son Brooklyn Beckham.

“We laugh about it and we joke about it when we’re on television. But I was really, really young, and that hurts,” she said.

“I really started to doubt myself and not like myself, and because I let it affect me, I didn’t know what I saw when I looked in the mirror … you lose all sense of reality. I’m just very critical of myself. I didn’t like what I saw.”

With so much scrutiny, Victoria said she had no control over what was being said about her. Instead, she wanted to take control of her weight and image.

“I could control it with the clothing. I could control my weight and I was controlling it in an incredibly unhealthy way … it really affects you when you’re being told constantly you’re not good enough,” she added.

“When you have an eating disorder, you become very good at lying. I was never honest about it with my parents. I never talked about it publicly. It really affects you that you’re being told you’re constantly not good enough. And that’s been with me my whole life.”

Victoria’s son Brooklyn made a surprise appearance (Credit: Netflix)

Brooklyn’s emotional appearance

Over the past few months, reports have suggested there is an ongoing feud between Brooklyn and his family. As a result, many were not expecting him to star in the doc.

However, the 26 year old makes a mini appearance for about five seconds when he is shown attending his mum’s fashion show in Paris last year.

Why Victoria never smiles

Throughout her career, Victoria has been accused of never smiling. However, according to the Wannabe hitmaker, there’s a reason why people think that.

“I’ve looked miserable for all these years because when we stand on the red carpet, this guy has always gone on the left,” she said as she gestured at husband David Beckham.

“When I smile, I smile from the left, because if I smile from the right, I look unwell,” Victoria insisted.

“So consequently I’m smiling on the inside, but no one ever sees it, so that’s why I look so moody.”

David financially supporting Victoria

We’ve always known Victoria to be a successful businesswoman. Behind the scenes, that hasn’t always been the case.

When Victoria’s fashion venture wasn’t going to plan, troubles at home and work began to occur. Victoria admitted she would cry every day. Things got so bad, David was getting concerned, and he coughed up millions into the business.

“It’s been a hell of a journey. I almost lost everything. And that was a dark, dark time. I used to cry before I went to work every day, because I just felt like a firefighter,” she said.

“We were tens of millions in the red. Yes, I’m going home to my husband, but I’m going home to my business partner as well, and so I would talk to him about it. I had to, he was invested, and I hated it. I absolutely hated it.”

David added: “We both sat there, and, you know, we looked at what I’d invested, and I think part of that conversation broke my heart, because Victoria is a proud woman. When we met, she was a lot richer than me. She actually bought our first house in Hertfordshire, known as Beckenham Palace.

“So for her to have to come to me and say: ‘We need some more money, the business needs more money.’ That was hard for both of us, because I didn’t have the money to keep doing this. And eventually I was like, this cannot continue.”

David financially supported Victoria’s business (Credit: Netflix)

‘Another baby?’

As the series closes with David and Victoria in the Cotswolds, the pair looks to the future.

“I’m almost 50, you’re 51. What’s next? Another baby?” David jokes to Victoria.

“My god, no,” Victoria replied. “We’ve still got so much that we want to do. I’m not stopping yet.”

