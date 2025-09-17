Victoria Beckham reveals fashion label was millions in debt: ‘It made me panic’

Fashion designer Victoria Beckham has shockingly revealed after upset after her fashion label fell “millions” into debt.

The Spice Girls star is set to release her three-part documentary on Netflix next month, giving fans a deeper insight into her family life and career.

The trailer for the docuseries, Victoria Beckham, dropped today (September 17). And it came with a huge revelation.

She broke down in tears to husband David (Credit: Netflix)

Victoria Beckham was in heavily debt

In the trailer, Victoria is preparing for her “biggest” fashion show yet. But there’s just one huge problem – the label had gone into debt.

Speaking about the show, Victoria recalled: “I have been preparing for the biggest fashion show I have ever done. We were millions in the red.”

The trailer then flicked to fashion legend Anna Wintour, who was seen telling Victoria and her team: “Well, you don’t look ready.”

Then Victoria’s husband, David Beckham, made an appearance, telling the camera: “It made me panic”.

Victoria revealed to the camera: “It has taken so long to get to this point. I’m not going to let it slip through my fingers again.”

While it’s not known exactly when Victoria and her label faced this huge debt, it’s clear the documentary will tell us more details.

At Christmas, Radar Online claimed her ailing fashion firm racked up debts totaling a staggering $93m – or £68m. The Telegraph added: “In the latest accounts for Victoria Beckham Holdings, bosses revealed £4.5m of losses for 2024, compared to £3m a year earlier. It marked the company’s 12th consecutive year in the red, meaning it has now racked up more than £68m in losses over the past 10 years.”

Victoria was ‘millions’ in debt ahead of show (Credit: Netflix)

What will be in the Victoria Beckham documentary?

The documentary will have its main focus on Victoria’s fashion career. But that obviously overlaps with her family life, meaning we will get to see her kids.

The three-part series is created by the makers of Michelle Obama’s Becoming and it sees Victoria recall huge moments of her life. And how she went from a Spice Girl to a fashion designer.

The trailer is full of famous faces like Tom Ford and Eva Longoria, who all admit that “nobody” thought Victoria could actually crack the industry.

Over the past few months, Victoria has been in the centre of family ‘feud’ reports, suggesting that her son Brooklyn and his wife Nicola are no longer close to the family.

Brooklyn is missing from the short trailer except for a photo of him as a baby. But The Sun had previously confirmed that all of Victoria’s children will be in the show.

Victoria Beckham begins on October 9 on Netflix – and it’s not be missed!

