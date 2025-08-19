Victoria Beckham’s ‘pain and humiliation’ over not being invited to Brooklyn’s vow renewal ‘revealed’: ’She broke down sobbing’

Victoria Beckham had a very upsetting reaction to hearing her eldest child, 26-year-old Brooklyn Beckham, held a vow renewal ceremony that she wasn’t invited to.

For the past few months, reports have suggested that the Beckhams have been embroiled in a family feud. It’s believed the feud may stretch as far back as Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz’s first wedding.

However, earlier this month Brooklyn and Nicola renewed their vows. And in a shocking snub, none of the Beckhams were invited. Now, Victoria’s reaction to the news has been ‘revealed’.

Victoria was understandably upset when she saw the vow renewal news (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Victoria Beckham ‘broke down’ over Brooklyn vow renewal

A source alleged to Heat Magazine that none of the Beckhams knew the vow renewal was happening. And all of them were left shocked and heartbroken when they saw the news online.

The source claimed: “Victoria broke down sobbing when she saw the pictures. David didn’t really say anything for a few days – you could tell how affected he was. Vic was heartbroken and spent about two hours crying on the phone to her mum, trying to find the words to express the pain she felt.”

They are utterly bewildered and what they’re going through almost feels like grief for their child.

While the source acknowledged the “world” may think of the vow renewal as a “big statement”, they emphasised that for Victoria, it felt like it was “staged to inflict pain and humiliation in the most public way”.

They continued: “They are utterly bewildered and what they’re going through almost feels like grief for their child. They were worried something like this might happen after things ramped up earlier this year. But it’s still shocking.”

Reports suggest Nicola and Victoria have never been close (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why are the Beckhams feuding with Brooklyn?

It’s believed that Brooklyn and his family have had a strain in their relationship ever since he met Nicola.

Things apparently got even worse when Victoria wasn’t allowed to get involved with their wedding planning. Instead, Nicola’s family took care of everything.

Nicola also previously revealed that she was initially supposed to wear a dress designed by Victoria but that didn’t happen.

In the years that followed, Brooklyn and Nicola spent less time with the Beckhams. But things hit the head this year when they avoided David’s huge 50th birthday bash.

And, while they are believed to not be in contact any more, fans couldn’t help but notice some ‘red flags’ in Brooklyn’s vow renewal photos. Many pointed out that Brooklyn barely appeared in the photos. And, in quite a lot of them, he “looked like a guest at his own second wedding”.

