‘Red flag’ spotted in Brooklyn Beckham vow renewal pics: ‘Watching this makes me worry’

Earlier this week, Brooklyn Beckham shared the news that he and wife Nicola Peltz had renewed their vows. The couple initially tied the knot in April 2022 in Palm Beach, Florida.

The latest ceremony took place on Saturday August 2, in Westchester County, and was officiated by Nicola‘s father, Nelson. However, none of Brooklyn’s family were in attendance and, as the family feud rumbles on, the Beckhams reportedly didn’t even know the ceremony was taking place.

Now, as the couple take to social media to share a raft of snaps from the occasion, fans have been expressing new concern for Brooklyn, after spotting what they’ve called a “huge red flag”.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz held a vow renewal ceremony last week (Credit: Cover Images)

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz vow renewal pics

As Nicola dedicated six whole Instagram posts to the couple’s big day, eagle-eyed followers started to make a series of alarming observations.

“Out of 48 pictures of the wedding 10 have got Brooklyn in them without his face being obscured by his wife’s,” one noted.

These pictures make me feel so sad for Brooklyn.

Someone else noticed the same thing: “It’s all about her, there are more pics of only herself in them and no Brooklyn.”

Another agreed that it was a “huge red flag”. A fourth person even commented: “Brooklyn looks like a guest at his own second wedding.”

“These pictures make me feel so sad for Brooklyn,” came another person. “If these are the photos she has picked out there is one of them together. The rest poor Brooklyn looks like a guest at her party. This must be agony for his family whatever the situation,” another added.

“I thought exactly this, is it a wedding or a showcase for her to be like ‘look at meeeee, I won’,” said another.

Meanwhile, a concerned mum said: “I have a son and watching this makes me worry.” “So sad. You raise your children with so much love and support and then comes a daughter-in-law with a big ego and 22 years are just erased,” said another.

“Big hugs and love to Victoria, David, Harper, Romeo and Cruz,” said another.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz appear to have little to do with the Beckham family these days (Credit: Cover Images)

Why did Nicola and Brooklyn renew their vows?

Many also questioned why Nicola and Brooklyn were already renewing their vows, having only tied the knot three years ago.

According to People, a source close to the couple claimed the ceremony was about “honoring the love and commitment they’ve built together over the years, and creating a memory that will stay with them forever”.

