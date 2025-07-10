Brooklyn Beckham has taken to social media to wish his little sister Harper Beckham a happy 14th birthday.

The Instagram upload marks the first time that Brooklyn has reached out to his family on social media since reports of their feud first emerged.

There were concerns that Brooklyn would remain silent today (July 10), and not share public birthday wishes for Harper.

However, at lunchtime, he posted a joint Story on Instagram with his wife, Nicola Peltz.

Brooklyn and Nicola have shared a sweet message for Harper on her 14th birthday (Credit: Instagram)

Brooklyn Beckham sends birthday message to sister Harper

At around 12.45pm today, Brooklyn and Nicola shared a picture of themselves with Harper.

Writing on the top of the picture, they shared their love for the youngest Beckham.

“Happy birthday Harper. We love u x,” it read.

The picture was taken in September 2024, in Paris, when the family were in the French capital for Victoria Beckham’s SS25 Paris Fashion Week show.

The Beckham feud is reportedly linked to Brooklyn’s marriage to Nicola (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘A big milestone’

The post will surely delight not only Harper and the Beckhams, but fans of the family too.

Over the past couple of months, the Beckhams have continued to make headlines following numerous reports of a feud between Brooklyn Beckham and his famous family.

One of the main reported causes of the rift is the supposed tension between Brooklyn’s wife, Nicola, whom he married back in 2022, and the Beckham family.

Earlier today, PR expert and Director of Streamline PR, Joseph Hagan, exclusively shared how Harper would’ve been feeling, ahead of her big brother’s post.

“Harper turning 14 is a big milestone, and given everything that’s been speculated in the press, she’s probably more aware than most kids her age of what’s being said online,” he told ED!

“It’s natural to speculate how a teenager might feel during a family feud. A lack of acknowledgement from a sibling, like Brooklyn, would certainly be noticeable and could be upsetting, regardless of any ongoing issues.”

Joseph insisted that “from a PR perspective”, the Beckhams are a media-savvy family who know how to manage public attention. He added: “Sometimes staying quiet is a conscious choice, especially if emotions are running high or if they’re trying to protect a sense of normality behind the scenes.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham)

‘We love you so much’

Before Brooklyn’s message, Harper was sent a gorgeous message by her mum Victoria. On Instagram, she shared a heartfelt message on behalf of herself and husband David.

“Happy birthday to my world!! You are my everything and I’m so proud of the strong, confident, kind and talented young lady you are becoming,” she wrote.

“You’re my best friend and I’m so lucky I get to be your mummy. We love you so so much #HarperSeven!! Enjoy your special day!! Kisses @davidbeckham xxx.”

In a carousel post, Victoria shared content of Harper from throughout the years. In the first slide, a young Harper can be seen catching a butterfly. During another video, she was captured singing the Spice Girls’ song Stop.

Victoria also shared a snapshot where she was pregnant with her only daughter.

Read more: Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz Beckham overjoyed as they share exciting family news: ‘So happy’

What do you think of Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz feuding with the Beckhams? Let us know by leaving a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!