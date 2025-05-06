Inside the Beckham family ‘feud’ as Brooklyn shuns David’s 50th birthday bash

Brooklyn Beckham has sparked further reports that he is feuding with his family as he skipped his dad’s huge 50th birthday bash.

While they always appeared to be a close-knit family, reports of a rift began quite a while ago. But time and time again, they seemed to put them behind them. However, this time seems a bit different.

Brooklyn Beckham seems to be getting more and more distant with his family. And it looks like it all could come down to his marriage, and his brother’s new rumoured relationship – with Brooklyn’s ex-girlfriend.

Let’s explore why the Beckham’s are reportedly feuding.

Brooklyn and Romeo Beckham spark feud reports

The main point of contention in the family is believed to be Romeo’s new relationship. The 22-year-old Beckham is in a new relationship with Kim Turnbull. And she reportedly dated Brooklyn previously.

It’s believed that the new relationship has resulted in the once-close brothers no longer speaking to each other.

Sources told TMZ that Brooklyn and Kim’s previous romantic relationship is “water under the bridge”. Instead, the feud allegedly comes as Brooklyn questions whether Kim has “the right intentions” in dating his younger brother.

While neither brother has commented on the feud, Romeo posted a photo of his family which appeared to hint there are issues. In an Instagram post, Romeo wrote: “Family is everything. Love you all.” But neither Brooklyn nor his wife Nicola Peltz were included or tagged.

However, sources told the Daily Mail that Brooklyn and Kim were only ever “close friends” and that nothing romantic ever happened.

But now that Kim has been brought into the rift, Romeo is said to be “furious”, as well as Kim’s parents, who are “upset” that she is being used as the “scapegoat” in the family rift.

Brooklyn Beckham’s marriage strain

However, according to the Daily Mail, Romeo’s relationship with Kim isn’t actually the cause of the feud. A friend alleged that it’s actually “all about Nicola”.

They said: “All David and Victoria want is their son back – and they will be there to welcome him home at any time.”

Since Brooklyn began his relationship with his now-wife Nicola Peltz in 2019, there has allegedly been tension within the family.

It’s believed that during the wedding planning, things came to a boiling point as Victoria reportedly found it “difficult” to take a backseat. But the straw that broke the camel’s back came as Nicola’s family took care of the wedding planning.

They’re reportedly worth billions, with her dad, Nelson Peltz, rumoured to be worth £1.3 billion.

And, because her family took care of the planning, the £3 million ceremony was held at one of her family homes in Miami. It was reported that Victoria wanted it to be closer to home.

While Nicola has previously dismissed the rumours of a rift, she did hint at a feud to Grazia USA. She spoke to them about her plans to wear a Victoria Beckham gown to tie the knot with Brooklyn. However, it didn’t come to pass…

She alleged: “I was truly so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law created. We connected to start designing the dress, and then a few days went by and I didn’t hear anything. Victoria called my mom and said her atelier couldn’t make it.”

In the years following, Brooklyn and Nicola have spent less time with the Beckhams, appearing to snub family holidays and birthday parties.

David Beckham’s party shunned by Brooklyn

While they may be remaining quiet about the rift, Brooklyn’s absence at the huge 50th birthday bash for David Beckham makes it seem that there may be some truth to it.

Brooklyn has wished his dad a happy birthday on social media in previous years, but skipped doing so this year. And while it’s believed he and his wife were in the UK, they opted to not attend the party.

However, yesterday (May 5) David took to his Instagram Stories to share pictures of a family holiday. And, while Brooklyn once again wasn’t there, he did give his son a shout-out.

In one of the Stories, he took a selfie with his other sons and wrote on the caption: “You were missed Brooklyn.”

Entertainment Daily UK has reached out to reps for the Beckhams for comment.

