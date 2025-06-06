David Beckham’s secret conversation with the King over knighthood ‘revealed’ as he leads stars in Birthday Honours List

Footballer David Beckham is set to finally get his knighthood, it’s been reported.

The sporting legend has been rumoured to be becoming Sir David Beckham for years. Now it looks like he finally will be!

Arise, Sir David Beckham! (Credit: CoverImages.com)

David Beckham tipped to receive knighthood

According to The Sun, David, 50, is finally going to get his wish as he’s knighted. King Charles will announce his Birthday Honours List next week, and David’s name is expected to be at the top of the list.

The ex-footie star has longed to become a Sir for years, with politicians and sports stars calling for him to receive a knighthood since his playing days.

David – who is father to Brooklyn, 26, Romeo, 22, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 13 – has made major contributions to charities over the years and has struck up a firm friendship with King Charles.

“You got it, didn’t you?

Last month, the monarch hinted that Becks may finally get his much-coveted knighthood. David, who is an ambassador for The King’s Foundation, was seen greeting the King and Queen at the Chelsea Flower Show.

“You got it, didn’t you?” the King was heard asking David. “It was incredible, thank you. It was very kind,” David replied.

This conversation is believed to be about the letters that are sent out inviting recipients to accept honours. They’re sent out weeks in advance, so one may have arrived at Chez Beckham before the Chelsea Flower Show.

Should David become a Sir, his wife will become Lady Victoria Beckham.

The news will come as welcome happy news amid reports that David and his family are feuding with son, Brooklyn, and his wife, Nicola Peltz.

Is the wait finally over? (Credit: CoverImages.com)

David’s near misses

David was first put forward for a knighthood back in 2011, after he helped to secure the 2012 Olympics in London. However, he was blocked from getting the title by the Honours Committee after becoming caught up in a tax avoidance scheme. His finances have since been cleared. As a result, this means he’s now eligible to receive the honour.

Many thought he would finally get his knighthood in 2022, when he spent 13 hours queuing to pay his respects to the late Queen as she laid in state. However, he was once again left waiting. According to The Sun, he narrowly missed out on a knighthood in the New Year’s Honours List published in December last year.

David received an OBE for his services to football in 2003.

In a statement to ED!, a government spokesperson said: “We do not comment on speculation on honours.”

Georgia will reportedly receive an MBE (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Who else could receive an honour?

David isn’t the only star set to receive an honour from the King.

Love Island star Georgia Harrison, 30, is reportedly set to receive an MBE. The star – who is expecting her first child – has dedicated her career in recent years to raising awareness around revenge porn and issues surrounding consent.

Georgia was a victim of revenge porn herself when her ex-boyfriend, Stephen Bear, posted their sextape to his OnlyFans without her consent.

The star took him to court, and was granted damages of £207,900. Bear was handed a 22-month prison sentence, of which he served half.

“Georgia is incredibly proud to receive such an honour. She has been campaigning and working hard for many years now. So to be recognised for her efforts means everything to her,” a source told the MailOnline.

“Georgia will continue to raise awareness. Hopefully this will be the beginning of more improvements for women and girls and their fight for online safety.”

