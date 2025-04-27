Georgia Harrison has shared the exciting news that she is pregnant with her first baby.

The reality star, 30, – who shot to fame on Love Island in 2017 – has been dating her boyfriend Jack Stacey, 33, for ten months.

Now, Georgia has confirmed the pair have taken the next step in their romance and are expecting their first child together.

The Love Island star is pregnant (Credit: ITV)

Georgia Harrison reveals she’s pregnant with first baby

On Saturday (April 26) Georgia took to her Instagram to share her pregnancy announcement.

Alongside photos of the smitten couple holding a baby scan, Georgia also showed off her blossoming baby bump and penned: “We’ve been keeping a secret.”

She added: “Me and Jack are having a baby! Due November 2025, we can’t wait to welcome this little one into the world and embrace all the joy and love he or she will bring.

“I still can’t believe I’ve finally got everything I ever wanted and I couldn’t be more grateful…And just like that 2 are about to become 3.”

Georgia and boyfriend Jack ‘couldn’t be happier’

Georgia also opened up about the pregnancy in an interview with OK! Magazine.

She told the publication: “When you know, you know. I know it’s cringey but that’s definitely how we feel. Anyone who knows us knows how strong we are, and how happy we make each other.

“We both definitely wanted children, and while some may say it feels too soon, we know that this is amazing news and we couldn’t be happier.”

The TOWIE star added: “If we’re lucky enough to be able to have kids, why not have them sooner rather than later?”

Georgia and Jack met on a dating app ten months ago. The pair are now living together in Essex.

She met her boyfriend on a dating app (Credit: ITV)

Georgia congratulated

Meanwhile, Georgia’s showbiz pals flooded the comments section of her pregnancy post with support and excitement.

Recent Celebrity Big Brother star Ella Rae Wise penned: “Congratulations darling this is so exciting.”

Ulrika Jonsson also gushed: “Congratulations, lovely girl!! Sending you so much love.”

Strictly star James Jordan then wrote: “Congratulations guys.”

