Ant and Dec send fans wild after stripping down to boxers for ‘very exciting’ announcement

Fans of Ant and Dec couldn’t look away after the Geordie duo stripped down to their boxers to reveal some major career news.

The best pals have been staples on TV screens for years. From stints on I’m A Celebrity… to Britain’s Got Talent, Ant and Dec have remained booked and busy.

And now, the pair have made a “very exciting” career announcement via a social media video. But it’s fair to say fans were left rather distracted…

The pair got plenty of people talking! (Credit: The One Show / BBC)

Ant and Dec’s ‘very exciting’ announcement

On Friday (July 18), Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly took to their Instagram and shared their latest business endeavour. The duo have become co-owners of frozen food company The Northern Dough Co.

The business – that is already available to buy from in UK supermarkets – sells top-quality, frozen bakery items like pizza and brioche dough.

Announcing the news, Ant and Dec shared a cheeky video of the pair in their boxer shorts, as they showed off the items available.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ant & Dec (@antanddec)

Ant and Dec strip to their boxers

Speaking about the announcement, Ant said: “I love making pizzas at home with my family. And was already using Northern Dough Co when we started conversations with Amy and Chris [the founders] about working with them.

“As soon as we met it was clear we had the same values and together we have some great ideas on how we can expand the business. It’s very exciting and we can’t wait to get started in our role as co-owners!”

Dec then added: “We love The Northern Dough Co ethos of celebrating the joy of eating at home and bringing people together.

“Whether it’s a pizza party with mates or a Saturday night in front of the telly with your granny, everyone can get stuck in and make delicious pizzas. We are excited to celebrate all things dough through our partnership and social content.”

Ant and Dec’s fans couldn’t get enough of their legs (Credit: The Jonathan Ross Show/YouTube)

Fans gush over Ant and Dec’s legs

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to swoon over Ant and Dec.

One person quipped: “Never knew Dec had such nice legs.” Someone else then added: “Nice pins lads.” A third smitten follower chimed in: “Wow love the knees boys.”

Other fans congratulated the pair. A fourth follower wrote: “Congratulations! What a team.”

Another fan gushed: “Love this pizza dough. Even more so now Ant & Dec are involved.”

