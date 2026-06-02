‘I’m horrified’: Amy Dowden shares fury as she learns about relative who was shot dead aged 14

Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden uncovers a heartbreaking family tragedy in tonight’s Who Do You Think You Are? and the outcome leaves her horrified.

The professional dancer, 35, appears on the BBC genealogy series hoping to investigate a long standing family rumour about a “murder” in her ancestry.

But as Amy digs into her family history, she discovers that a 17-year-old boy shot dead her 14-year-old relative.

The deeper she investigates, the more shocked she becomes.

Amy Dowden investigates a ‘murder’ in Who Do You Think You Are? (Credit: BBC)

The discovery rocks Amy, especially when she learns what happened when the case finally reached court.

Amy Dowden on Who Do You Think You Are?

Amy heads back to Wales to visit her parents and finally investigate the family story she has heard about for years.

Speaking about the mystery, Amy says: “I kind of want a bit of drama but maybe that’s the theatrical side of me. I kind of want it to be interesting and to be gruesome and to have a story to tell.”

However, she quickly finds herself facing a far more tragic story than she expected.

Amy meets distant cousin Wynne from her maternal grandmother’s side of the family. Having spent years researching their ancestry, he shares some remarkable discoveries.

He shows Amy a photograph of her great great great grandfather, Evan Jenkins, before handing over his personal Bible.

Inside, Amy finds a handwritten entry that reads: “Elinor Jenkins. November 11, 1888.”

Evan had also written: “In memory of Elinor Jenkins who was shot dead by the cruel man, Offle Owen.”

The revelation immediately shocks Amy.

She asks: “Why would somebody want to shoot a 14 year old girl? He wants that man to be remembered for killing his daughter.”

Amy adds: “I was not expecting this and not expecting a child to be killed.”

Amy turns detective

Determined to get answers, Amy discovers Elinor was her great great aunt and the sister of her great great grandmother Mary.

She then visits social historian and crime specialist Dr Angela Muir at the cottage where Elinor once worked as a servant.

Dr Muir hands Amy a death notice detailing the events surrounding the shooting.

According to the report, Humphrey “Offle” Owen had “playfully” pointed a loaded gun at Elinor, who family members knew as Nelly.

The gun discharged and fatally wounded the teenager.

Amy is unhappy with the outcome of the case (Credit: BBC)

Reading the report, Amy learns: “It penetrated through the left side of her mouth and emerged through her neck. She was found lying dead on the pavement outside the house.”

The details horrify her.

“It doesn’t seem like an accident. Was it an accident or was it planned?” Amy asks.

“He obviously had intention to use that gun. He would have known the gun was loaded. To me, it was planned. I don’t see this as an accident.”

Amy also learns that Elinor’s father arrived at the scene and discovered his daughter’s body.

Reflecting on what happened, Amy says: “There seems no remorse and no emotion. There’s no sorry.”

‘Not convinced’

Amy continues her investigation by visiting the courthouse where Offle Owen stood trial.

Prosecutors charged him with the manslaughter of Elinor following her death.

After uncovering the details of the case, Amy says: “I am horrified by what I have read. It’s going to take a little time to process it. Was there a punishment because I hope so? He took a life away, a young life.”

However, Amy is stunned when she learns Offle pleaded not guilty and walked free.

No witnesses gave evidence and the court returned a not guilty verdict based on his good character.

The outcome leaves Amy visibly frustrated.

“To me it feels like they’re giving him the benefit of the doubt and not thinking about the victim in all this, and the family. Which is my family,” she says.

By the end of her investigation, Amy still doesn’t believe Elinor got justice. The tragic case leaves a lasting mark on the Strictly star and raises questions she struggles to shake.

Read more: Zoe Ball’s heartbreak over late mum walking out on her aged 2 but how they managed to reconcile before her tragic death

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