Boyzone fans have hit back at the group after they shared their merchandise ahead of their final farewell shows this weekend.

The hit-making Irish group are set to perform just two London concerts at the Emirates Stadium on Friday (June 5) and Saturday (June 6). It will mark the group’s first shows since their 2019 Thank You & Goodnight Tour.

Founding member Stephen Gately tragically died in 2009. However, the group — comprising Ronan Keating, Keith Duffy, Mikey Graham, and Shayne Lynch — continued to release new music in the years that followed.

With their concerts just days away, Boyzone have revealed what merchandise they will be selling in promotion of the shows. And sadly, fans are not impressed…

Boyzone’s farewell shows take place this weekend (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Boyzone farewell merchandise slammed by fans

In an Instagram post shared today (June 2), Boyzone shared a video showing off the merchandise fans can already purchase online for the shows.

The clip featured four different T-shirts. One had “Boyzone Love Me For A Reason” slapped across the front while another had the group’s name and vintage logo on the back.

Meanwhile, the other two had the group featured across the front with throwback images.

A double-sided tote bag and a keyring are also available.

‘We’re thrilled to share our Two For The Road Official Merchandise! You can now purchase at store.boyzone.live, and at the link in our bio,” the group wrote in their caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boyzone (@boyzoneofficial)

‘So disappointed!’

Despite fans being excited for the shows, many expressed their disappointment over the merch.

“Expected better if I’m honest… no souvenir programme?” one user asked.

“This merch is terrible. I hope there’s something better at the venue – so disappointed,” another person shared.

“It’s the kind of merch one can make themselves with some iron-on transfers and stickers… disappointed…” a third remarked.

“These are terrible!” a fourth said.

Read more: Boyzone star Keith Duffy shares shocking Mikey Graham admission following fan concerns

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