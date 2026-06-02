JoJo Siwa supported as she shows off ‘scary’ results from horrific accident: ‘My concussion has been recovering well’

American star JoJo Siwa suffered a horrid accident and has shown off the “scary” results.

Last year, the Karma hitmaker, who appeared on Celebrity Big Brother last year, was carried into an ambulance after she suffered a health emergency.

At the time, she revealed that “one of my ovaries had a cyst on it that burst and was bleeding into my stomach”.

However, in fresh news, JoJo has opened up about the recent situation that has forced her to cover her eye.

JoJo suffered a horrid accident (Credit: Splashnews.com)

JoJo Siwa reveals horrid accident

In an Instagram post shared this morning (June 2), JoJo was captured wearing a black eye patch on her right eye.

Warning her 10 million followers, she said: “If you don’t want to see a scary-looking eye, look away for three seconds.”

The video clip then cut to her painful-looking swollen eye.

“It’s been a very long week, I fell off the golf cart last Monday. With rest, my concussion has been recovering well. Nowhere near 100%, but on a good track,” JoJo explained in her caption.

“My eye however, is taking longer than expected to come around. I have a lovely team of doctors keeping a very close eye on me as I now am going to be back in rehearsals starting tomorrow. It’s definitely a bit early to be going back into everything, and I have to be very careful of not being 100% recovered… but the Greatest saying in Hollywood, which I’m realizing to be true, the show must go on.”

She continued: “If you see me with sunglasses on, just know, I’m not being a drama diva, just taking care of my eye giving it a bit of relief. The patch I found after a few days to be a bit difficult with the concussion recovery so only wear it now if I need a complete light break!”

JoJo thanked everyone for their “lovely messages” but admitted she had “been down the last few days dealing with this and feeling a little bit bummed”.

In the meantime, she has “seen lots online that has made me smile”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JoJo Siwa (@itsjojosiwa)

‘Praying for you!’

Fans rushed to the comments section to offer their support.

“Feel better soon,” one user wrote.

“Awwww sorry JoJo! Praying for you,” another person shared.

“Honestly the eye patch could become an accessory. Just add a few rhinestones. So glad you are on the mend,” a third remarked.

“Ooooof! You have been through it!! Take care!” a fourth said.

Read more: JoJo Siwa carried into ambulance following ‘excruciatingly painful’ sudden health emergency

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