‘He would have loved it’: Joe Swash takes emotional trip to Italy in memory of late dad Ricky who died suddenly age 39 for BBC show

Joe Swash has opened up about an emotional discovery on Who Do You Think You Are?, revealing the experience helped him feel closer to his late father.

The former EastEnders star travelled to Italy to uncover his family history for the BBC series, and the journey turned out to be far more personal than he expected.

As well as learning more about his Italian roots, Joe admitted retracing his ancestors’ footsteps strengthened his connection to his family.

It also gave him a chance to feel closer to his dad Ricky, who died when Joe was a child.

Joe Swash embarks on a journey to Italy for Who Do You Think You Are? (Credit: ITV)

Ahead of the episode airing, Joe has shared how much the experience meant to him and why it left such a lasting impression.

Joe Swash travels to Italy for Who Do You Think You Are?

While many viewers may not immediately associate Joe with Italian heritage, the actor’s father’s family originated from Italy.

In the upcoming episode of Who Do You Think You Are?, Joe follows his family’s story from Islington in London to the Italian towns of Senerchia and Avellino.

During the trip, he uncovers details about several relatives, including his great great grandfather Guiseppe Raimo. Born in Italy in 1864, Guiseppe later moved to London, where he earned a living as a street pianist.

Reflecting on the experience, Joe said: “I think it did make me feel closer to my dad. Also, it was something that I knew my dad would have loved to have known about, and a journey he’d have loved to have gone on himself. It was nice to sort of reconnect a little bit.”

The actor said discovering more about his family’s past gave him a deeper understanding of where he came from.

What happened to Joe’s dad?

Joe’s father Ricky died suddenly from an undiagnosed heart condition when he was just 39 years old.

Joe was only 12 at the time and made the 999 call after finding his father unconscious.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Swash (@joeswash)

The TV star has previously spoken about the profound effect the loss had on his life.

Appearing on Dancing On Ice in 2020, Joe said: “I’m probably so different to the person I would have been if he was… It’s hard, it’s a hard thing.

“I miss my dad every day. There’s so much I’d love to show him. There are so many things I’ve done and experienced that I could have shared with him.”

Ricky had Sudden Arrhythmic Death Syndrome.

When is Joe Swash on Who Do You Think You Are?

Joe’s episode is the third instalment in the current series of Who Do You Think You Are?

It airs at 8pm on Tuesday June 9, 2026, on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Before then, viewers can watch Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden explore her own family history in tonight’s episode. During her search, the Welsh dancer is left stunned by a murder rumour uncovered in her family tree.

Whether uncovering long lost relatives or surprising family secrets, the latest series continues to deliver plenty of emotional moments and remarkable discoveries.

Read more: Zoe Ball’s heartbreak over late mum walking out on her aged 2 but how they managed to reconcile before her tragic death

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