Nadiya Bychkova in shock Strictly U-turn as return details revealed

Nadiya Bychkova may have waved goodbye to Strictly Come Dancing earlier this year, but it sounds like fans haven’t seen the last of her just yet.

The professional dancer, who confirmed her departure from the BBC One show in March. SHE has joined the likes of Gorka Marquez, Luba Mushtuk, and Michelle Tsiakkas as several pro dancers who won’t be returning for the upcoming 2026 series.

But Nadiya has now revealed she could be heading back to the Strictly ballroom in the future — although not in the role viewers have become used to seeing.

Nadiya was a firm favourite on the show [Credit: BBC]

Nadiya Bychkova teases Strictly return

Nadiya announced her exit from Strictly after nine years on the programme. The Ukrainian star joined the hit show in 2017 and was most recently partnered with Chris Robshaw during the last series.

Her best result came in 2021 when she finished fifth alongside Dan Walker. In the years that followed, she did not progress beyond 13th place in the competition.

Now, however, Nadiya has revealed she would be more than happy to return to the Strictly family, with discussions already apparently taking place behind the scenes.

“Absolutely. It is absolutely [on the cards],” she told Hello magazine.

The dancer then explained that any return would likely see her taking on a different challenge away from competing with celebrity partners.

“We are talking about, hopefully in the future, me coming and choreographing some of the pro numbers.

“The team have known for years how passionate I am about creating things and choreographing. Lots of producers came to watch shows that I did myself.

“This is the natural thing to do, because of what I love and what I want to do. It would be beautiful to see some of my creations and stories [that] I want to tell through dance on Strictly one day.”

She has spoke about a potential return (Credit: ITV)

Nadiya’s Strictly exit

Nadiya’s departure from Strictly was confirmed earlier this year, making her one of several professional dancers not returning for the upcoming 2026 series.

At the time, she shared an emotional message reflecting on her time on the programme.

“After 9 wonderful years, this part of my journey with Strictly Come Dancing is evolving.

“There is something truly special about being part of a programme that plays such a big part in so many people’s lives, and I want to thank all those who have sent beautiful messages over the last few weeks and those who have voted, shouted, supported, celebrated, and cheered during every series.”

Despite stepping away from the professional line-up, Nadiya also made it clear she hoped her relationship with the show was far from over.

“This isn’t the end. I look forward to being part of the Strictly world for many years to come in ways I am beginning to explore. I’ve changed a lot since I first stepped onto that dance floor, not just as a performer, but as a person and I can honestly say I’ve never felt more like myself.”

Read more: Strictly stars Karen Hauer and Nadiya Bychkova make huge announcement following brutal axe

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