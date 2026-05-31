Complaints pour in over Mis-Teeq’s Britain’s Got Talent reunion performance: ‘Sabrina and Su-Elise deserve better’

Alesha Dixon reunited with her Mis-Teeq bandmates during the Britain’s Got Talent final on Saturday night. But the long-awaited comeback quickly sparked complaints from viewers at home.

The girl group performed together for the first time in 22 years during the live ITV show, with Alesha joined by Sabrina Washington and Su-Elise Nash for a medley of their biggest hits.

While many fans were thrilled to see the trio back on stage together, others were left distracted by what they believed were two major issues with the performance.

Mis-Teeq reunited on the Britain’s Got Talent final after more than two decades apart (Credit: ITV)

Mis-Teeq reunion divides Britain’s Got Talent viewers

Ahead of the winner being announced, Alesha temporarily left the judging panel to perform alongside her former bandmates.

The trio treated viewers to hits including Scandalous and One Night Stand as part of a special reunion performance promoting their upcoming Wembley Arena show.

Alesha’s daughters, Azura and Anaya, were even spotted sitting in her judging seat and dancing along proudly from the audience.

However, social media soon filled with complaints from viewers who weren’t entirely convinced by what they were watching.

Not everyone was impressed by the comeback performance (Credit: ITV)

‘Only looks like Alesha is singing live’

One of the biggest talking points centred on claims that only Alesha appeared to be singing live.

“Dunno the other lasses’ names but they looks like they’re miming. Only looks like Alesha is singing live to me,” claimed one viewer.

Another agreed: “Alesha was the only one who sang live. The other two mimed the [bleep] out of it.”

A third wrote: “Alesha is the only one singing live.”

Meanwhile, another commented: “Imagine apart from Alesha rapping live the rest is mimed! Should have stayed separated!”

A further viewer asked: “Why are Mis-Teeq miming apart from Alesha?”

‘Felt more like the Alesha show’

Others were unhappy with what they saw as Alesha taking centre stage during the reunion.

One viewer commented: “Alesha is the rapper in the group, surprised to see her doing Sabrina’s part. But it was on a show that Alesha is known for. Should have kept the original format as it was.”

Another wrote: “Sabrina should’ve been singing those main parts as she’s the actual singer. I thought Alesha was the rapper in the group.”

A third added: “I was really looking forward to this, but they seemed to make Alesha center stage and Sabrina and Su-Elise as backing singers. They deserve so much better.”

Others were even more direct.

“Alesha just made that all about her,” one complained.

Another said: “Felt more like the Alesha show than Mis-Teeq.”

While a third added: “Alesha making it all about her as usual.”

Some viewers felt the performance focused too heavily on Alesha (Credit: ITV)

But plenty of fans loved it

Not everyone was complaining, though, with many viewers delighted to see Mis-Teeq back together.

“All I have to say is Alesha Dixon you are out of this world,” praised one fan.

Another declared: “Mis-Teeq smashed that! Alesha was phenomenal.”

“Absolutely overjoyed, welcome back!” wrote a third.

“My queens are back!” said another.

And one longtime fan added: “I’m so so happy. I listen to Mis-Teeq still daily and I can’t believe they’re back.”

Su-Elise later reflected on the performance herself, writing: “Still pinching myself! What an incredible night. Thank you @bgt and thank you to everyone showing us so much love. 20+ years later, was such a special moment.”

Read more: BGT fans baffled as act ‘missing’ from show without explanation

So what did you think of Mis-Teeq’s performance on Britain’s Got Talent? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.