Britain’s Got Talent viewers demand major shake-up as calls grow for KSI to be replaced

Britain’s Got Talent viewers have already started demanding changes ahead of next year’s milestone 20th series – with many insisting they don’t want to see judge KSI return.

Influencer KSI joined the ITV talent show as a permanent judge this year, replacing Bruno Tonioli alongside Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon.

However, following Saturday night’s final, some viewers made it clear they’re not convinced he should be back for another season.

Some viewers are already calling for KSI to be replaced ahead of next year’s show (Credit: ITV)

Britain’s Got Talent viewers call for KSI exit

As Ant and Dec revealed applications are now open for Britain’s Got Talent 2027, attention quickly turned to the judging panel.

KSI’s first full series has sparked debate among viewers, with some criticising his comments towards contestants throughout the competition.

And after the winner was crowned on Saturday night, fresh calls emerged for ITV to rethink the line-up before series 20.

KSI joined the judging panel permanently this year (Credit: ITV)

‘He’s the worst judge ever’

Taking to social media, one viewer posted an Apprentice-style “You’re fired” meme and wrote: “KSI, you are going home.”

They added: “He’s the worst judge ever.”

Another complained: “Is it just me or does anyone else agree that @KSI on @bgt is rude to the acts sometimes. Unless you’re under 25 no one knew who he was until he became a #bgt judge. He’s annoying and gets on my nerves.”

A third viewer added: “I’d rather have David Walliams than KSI. Who is he?!”

Meanwhile, another simply demanded: “Get KSI off the show already man.”

But not everyone agrees

Despite the criticism, KSI still has plenty of supporters.

One fan ran a poll on social media asking whether he should return, with more than 60% voting in favour.

Another defended the star, writing: “He’s blunt but that’s what makes it watchable. BGT was falling off before he joined. Now people are actually talking about it again.”

And a third viewer insisted: “KSI has been a great addition.”

Whether ITV decides to make any changes remains to be seen, but if social media reaction is anything to go by, KSI’s place on the panel could remain a talking point long after this year’s final.

Read more: BGT fans baffled as act ‘goes missing’ without explanation in live final

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