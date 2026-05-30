Britain’s Got Talent 2026 winner revealed as complaints pour in: ‘ITV fails its audience once again’

Britain’s Got Talent crowned its 2026 winner on Saturday night (May 30) – but not everyone watching at home agreed with the result.

After weeks of auditions and live semi-finals, Ant and Dec returned to host the grand final as the remaining 10 acts battled it out for the £250,000 prize and a coveted spot at the Royal Variety Performance.

However, once the public vote was revealed, social media quickly erupted with complaints from viewers who felt the wrong act had won.

Ant and Dec crowned the winner of Britain’s Got Talent 2026 on Saturday night (Credit: ITV)

Britain’s Got Talent winner sparks backlash

Following performances from all 10 finalists, the public vote determined who would walk away with the title.

Bookmakers had tipped poet Sonny Green as the favourite heading into the final. However, it was The Hawkstone Farmers Choir who ultimately emerged victorious, with Jeremy Clarkson watching proudly from the audience.

The result immediately divided viewers, with many taking to social media to voice their frustration.

The Hawkstone Farmers Choir were crowned winners of Britain’s Got Talent 2026 (Credit: ITV)

‘ITV fails its audience again’

Some viewers were left furious by the outcome.

One complained: “Amateur singers with a boring song win? ITV fails its audience again.”

Another commented: “Makes you wonder just how much Jeremy Clarkson paid for the choir to win.”

A third fumed: “How the [bleep] did those farmers win?!”

Meanwhile, another wrote: “Bunch of toffs singing and singing garbage. Fork off!”

The backlash continued online as disappointed viewers questioned why other finalists had missed out on the title.

Jeremy Clarkson appeared delighted with the result (Credit: ITV)

But many viewers were delighted

However, plenty of viewers were thrilled to see The Hawkstone Farmers Choir take the crown.

One praised the group, saying: “The Hawkstone Farmer’s Choir was excellent tonight. I’m delighted they won.”

Another celebrated: “The farmers take it!! The Hawkstone Farmers Choir are the Britain’s Got Talent GRAND CHAMPIONS 2026. They are the 4th golden buzzer act to win BGT, but they are the first choir ever to win this competition. They planted the seeds & reaped the harvest!”

A third added: “Huge congratulations to the Hawkstone Farmers Choir #BGT 2026 winners. So happy for them all they so deserve this. What a brilliant original song. Our fave act from day dot.”

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