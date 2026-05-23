Concerns for Britain’s Got Talent judge KSI following ‘weird’ behaviour

Britain’s Got Talent viewers shared concerns for judge KSI during tonight’s (May 23) live semi-final, with many questioning his behaviour throughout the episode.

The rapper and YouTuber joined the ITV talent show as a permanent judge this year, replacing former Strictly star Bruno Tonioli.

At the time of his exit, Bruno explained: “After three incredible series, I’ve sadly had to walk away from a job which has opened my eyes to so much incredible talent and step down as a judge on BGT.”

“And whilst I look forward to filming a new series of Dancing with the Stars in the US, I will miss the chaos and joy that BGT brings, as well as all the wonderful people I’ve had the privilege of working with,” he added.

Bruno also admitted: “There is no animosity, it was a mutual decision. I just couldn’t do the flying anymore. I don’t know how I survived that schedule. To be honest, it’s a miracle.”

Since joining the judging panel for series 19, KSI has continued to divide opinion among viewers. But following tonight’s episode, some fans took to social media to question whether something was wrong with the star.

KSI joined BGT as a permanent judge this year (Credit: ITV)

Concerns for Britain’s Got Talent judge KSI

“Is KSI on something?” one viewer asked on X, formerly Twitter.

Another wrote: “Has KSI banged his head? Might be worth getting an MRI scan after the show.”

“What the hell is KSI on??” a third viewer questioned.

“Why is KSI being weird?” another person asked.

A fifth added: “Why tf is KSI shouting?”

Meanwhile, someone else echoed the same concern, writing: “Why is KSI shouting?”

Viewers were concerned over KSI’s behaviour (Credit: ITV)

‘They need to lose him as a judge’

Elsewhere, some viewers insisted KSI should not return to the panel next year.

“KSI talking about Disney’s Elsa ‘Dutty wining’ to a white 12 year old as critique after his performance on BGT is one of the many reasons why this dude is not cut out to be a judge on Britain’s Got Talent,” one person insisted.

Another wrote: “What does KSI bring to @BGT? The only person laughing is himself. Loudly. Bring back David Walliams please. Whatever he did, I forgive him.”

A third viewer added: “Think they need to lose KSI as a judge.”

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