How Alesha Dixon stepped in and helped Amanda Holden following death of baby boy

Amanda Holden previously opened up about how fellow Britain’s Got Talent judge Alesha Dixon helped her after she lost her baby.

Both Amanda and Alesha, who are returning to the BGT panel tonight (May 23), have remained close friends since working on the ITV show together.

Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon are judges on Britain’s Got Talent (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Britain’s Got Talent judge Amanda Holden on Alesha Dixon friendship

In February 2011, Amanda lost her son, Theo, seven months into her pregnancy. She had to deliver him via Caesarean section at West Middlesex Hospital in Isleworth.

The following year, Amanda’s heart stopped for 40 seconds during her birth to daughter Hollie. She also had a hemorrhage, lost a huge amount of blood, and was “moments from death”.

Speaking to The Mirror last month, Amanda opened up about how Alesha has been there when she really needed her.

“I lost a baby during the show, I was hospitalised. There’s been those moments where you need a female next to you. Because with the best will in the world, you’ve got the likes of Simon, a wonderful man and sympathetic, but you just want that girl next to you who knows and understands why you might need a chocolate bar, an aspirin or a trip to the toilet,” she said.

“You just need that with anybody you work with, you always have that friend in the office or wherever you work that knows without you having to say anything.”

Amanda and Alesha made a pact together (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘People still try to pit women up against each other’

As they began working together on Britain’s Got Talent, Amanda revealed the pair decided to make a “pact” together.

“As much as the world is evolving, people still try to pit women up against each other, which is super old-fashioned and sad, considering most of the time it comes from other women. I’ve got two girls, and I am absolutely not going to have that as an example to them. I think that the more we stick together and we say, we are not going down that route, the better for all women,” she said.

Despite people’s attempts to pit them against one another, Amanda insisted there is “not competition” between them.

Amanda shares Lexi, 20, and Hollie, 14, with husband Chris Hughes. Meanwhile, Alesha has daughters, Azura, 11, and Anaya, five, with ex-partner Azuka Ononye.

Read more: Heartbroken Alesha Dixon on marriage breakdown hell after split from husband: ‘I was really lost’

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