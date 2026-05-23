‘Real reason’ Jake Quickenden and wife Sophie have ‘split’ revealed

Jake Quickenden and his wife, Sophie Church, have reportedly split after four years of marriage.

Now, the ‘real reason’ behind the couple’s split has reportedly been revealed.

Jake and Sophie have reportedly split (Credit: Splash News)

Jake Quickenden and Sophie Church ‘split’

Over the past few days, reports have emerged claiming Jake, 37, and Sophie, 33, have called time on their marriage.

The couple tied the knot in 2022, having first started dating in 2018. They have two children together – Leo, five, and 16-month-old Kit. Jake is also stepfather to Freddie, 12, Sophie’s son from a previous relationship.

However, after four years of marriage, Sophie and Jake have reportedly called time on their marriage.

“There is still a huge amount of love and respect between them. Their main priority has always been, and continues to be, their children, and they are fully committed to being the best parents possible,” a source told The Sun.

“Over time, they started to grow apart, and Jake and Sophie have had some long and honest conversations about this.

“While they might not be together anymore, they are still on great terms and are looking to the future, co-parenting together. Maintaining a happy and supportive family unit together is their focus now,” they then added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SOPHIE QUICKENDEN (@sophie__church)

‘Real reason’ behind Jake and Sophie’s split

Now, the ‘real reason’ behind their split has seemingly been revealed.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, a source has claimed that Jake’s busy work schedule is “partly responsible” for their split.

“Jake has had a lot of work commitments in recent months and has been away a lot. It was putting a strain on their marriage, and ultimately, they decided it would be better to separate,” a source claimed.

“They were a lovely couple, and there is no bad blood between them, but this isn’t as recent as people are making out – there have been issues for some time.”

Jake has reportedly moved out (Credit: Splash News)

‘There have been issues for some time’

Another source told the publication that Jake has been renting another property nearby amid their split.

“Jake and Sophie have been separated for a while. He hasn’t been staying at their family home in Essex, but still spends a lot of time at the house. Jake has been renting a property nearby, so they have space. Their main priority is the kids, and they are focusing on co-parenting and what is best for them,” they claimed.

ED! has contacted Jake’s representatives for comment. Sophie declined to comment.

Read more: ‘Poor Kit!’ This Morning host Jake Quickenden supported as he issues health update on one-year-old son

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