Prince Harry ‘pushing hard’ to ‘crash’ Peter Phillips’ wedding

Reportedly, Prince Harry is determined to reunite Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet with the royal family this summer and insiders claim his cousin Peter Phillips could play a key role in those plans.

Peter is preparing to marry Harriet Sperling next month, and speculation is mounting over whether Harry could use the wedding as an opportunity to reconnect with The Firm.

Harry is keen on a UK return according to claims (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Harry’s reported plans for royal reunion

According to claims made to Heatworld, Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to spend over a month in Europe this summer, reportedly using their villa in Portugal as a base.

The insider alleged the Sussexes are hoping to travel back and forth for engagements and private family visits after Archie and Lilibet finish school in June.

“Harry is pushing hard for a family stay at Balmoral this summer while he and Meghan are based in Europe,” the source claimed.

The insider added that Harry hopes a private meeting with King Charles III could help repair fractured relationships.

“Harry genuinely believes Balmoral could be the place where things finally start healing,” they alleged.

However, Meghan is reportedly still uncomfortable about returning to Britain due to ongoing security fears involving the children.

Peter Phillips wedding could become key royal moment

Speculation is also growing over whether Harry could attend Peter and Harriet’s upcoming wedding.

Peter and Harriet are set to tie the knot next month (Credit: AL123 / SplashNews.com)

If he does appear, it could mark the first time Harry and Prince William have been together publicly in months.

“The royal family are feeling anxious about having the brothers in the same room again,” the insider claimed.

According to the source, William is allegedly still “furious” over Harry’s behaviour and fears tensions could boil over if the brothers reunite.

Among those expected to attend Peter’s wedding are King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and Zara Tindall.

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