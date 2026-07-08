Katie Price has reacted to Gareth Gates appearing in her new Sky documentary years on from their fling.

According to The Sun, Katie said Gareth “still looks fit”. She also joked that his girlfriend “won’t be happy” after watching Katie Price: Nothing to Hide.

Katie and Gareth had a brief fling in 2002. It happened after he found fame on Pop Idol.

Katie Price and Gareth Gates relationship timeline 2002: Katie Price and Gareth Gates had a brief relationship after Gareth rose to fame on Pop Idol.

At the time, Katie Price was pregnant with Harvey Price.

The relationship became a tabloid story after Gareth publicly denied it.

Gareth later said he felt hurt when details were sold to the press.

In Katie Price: Nothing to Hide, Gareth revisits the relationship and says outside pressure influenced how he handled it.

Katie later responded publicly, saying she now understands more about why the relationship ended.

Katie was pregnant with Harvey Price, now 24, at the time. Gareth was 17 then, according to The Sun.

Speaking on Hits Radio’s Breakfast Show with Fleur East, Will Best and James Barr, Katie explained how she now sees the fallout.

She said: “Imagine you were with someone twenty-five years ago and then suddenly they ghost you and you don’t really know why.”

Katie added: “And now I know why. People in his head and he thought I’d set something up when I actually hadn’t.”

She continued: “Then twenty-five years later and he finds out it was nothing to do with me and you see his reaction.”

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Why the Katie Price documentary brought this ‘fling’ back

The Katie Price documentary features Gareth discussing the relationship and the storm that followed when it became public.

Katie then turned to his current relationship. She said: “Put it this way, if I was his girlfriend watching what he said I wouldn’t be happy.”

She followed that with another blunt remark. Katie said: “Am I right or wrong? And he still looks fit I must say…”

The Sun also noted that Gareth has spoken before about the humiliation he felt when details of the fling reached the headlines.

In the documentary, he said he felt “betrayed” after Katie sold her story to the press following his public denial of the relationship.

Gareth Gates appeared in the Katie Price documentary (Credit: Sky)

What Gareth says in the Katie Price documentary still stings

Gareth described meeting Katie through one of her friends who worked on Pop Idol. He said they clicked quickly.

He said they met in secret at the friend’s house. The film revisits how intense that short relationship became.

In the film, Gareth said: “She was amazing, before I actually met her the only thing I knew of her was glamour model, a Page 3 girl so you have this image or persona of what they’re going to be like and she was completely different.”

Who is Harvey Price? Harvey Price is Katie Price’s eldest son. He was born in 2002.

His father is former footballer Dwight Yorke.

Harvey has been discussed publicly by Katie Price in documentaries and interviews over many years.

He has featured in several television projects connected to Katie Price and her family life.

He continued: “She was very soft, I sensed vulnerability – like me – kind, very loving and she was anything but Jordan. I got to know Katie.”

Gareth also called them “two smitten teenagers”. He said he had strong feelings for her.

He said: “I certainly felt feelings of love for Katie, I really did, it was the first time I was feeling those things, I didn’t know what it was, but yes I certainly did love her, to be in love… I think I was too young.”

Gareth also said pressure around his image and career shaped what happened next. He claimed his management saw the relationship as potentially “career ending” and pushed him to deny it.

He said: “That’s hard to take because they see Jordan, and I see Katie. They see this glamour model, Page 3 girl, I’m sort of young and innocent and they see it as a big conflict.”

Read more: Junior and Princess Andre break down in Katie Price documentary: ‘She couldn’t look after us’

Looking back in the Katie Price documentary, Gareth said: “She betrayed me by selling the story. I was quite shocked and hurt, that impacted me hugely.”

He added: “Firstly because of the sense of betrayal but it was more than that, I’d denied this to some of the closest people around me and I couldn’t really forgive myself for that.”

Katie Price: Nothing to Hide is available on Sky and streaming service NOW from July 8, 2026.

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