Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury enjoyed a day away from newborn duties at Wimbledon this week.

Influencer Molly-Mae, 27, headed to Wimbledon one month after giving birth to son Midas. She also shares daughter Bambi, three, with partner Tommy.

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury: relationship and family timeline Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury met on Love Island in 2019.

They announced in 2022 that they were expecting their first child.

Their daughter Bambi was born in January 2023.

Tommy proposed to Molly-Mae in 2023.

In 2026, they welcomed their second child, a son named Midas.

Daily Mail said Molly-Mae spent the day at the All England Club watching the tennis. She also posed for photos with help from her team and influencer friends.

She wore a grey tailored look from her own brand, Maebe. The outfit featured the Derby Tailored Waistcoat and matching trousers.

She finished the look with a Hermes handbag and designer sunglasses. Fans gushed over Molly-Mae’s appearance on Instagram. One person said: “Unbelievable.”

Another wrote: “You look so good and that outfit is amazing!!”

A third commented: “Looking gorgeous new Mama.”

Molly-Mae Hague attended Wimbledon this week (Credit: James Veysey/Shutterstock)

What made the Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury Wimbledon outing stand out?

Molly-Mae attended the event as a guest of Evian. She posed inside the Mountain of Youth VIP lounge before taking her seat for the tennis.

Photos from the day showed her smiling in the stands with fellow stars. She posed with Anastasia Karanikolaou and Alix Earle, and sat with Olivia Neill during the outing.

Daily Mail reported that Molly-Mae cleared seats around her while her team and pals helped capture the perfect shot. The outing marked a quick return to the public eye after welcoming Midas last month.

The appearance also linked back to her recent social media posts. In one image, she cradled Midas while Bambi held a balloon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Molly-Mae (@mollymae)

Why did Molly-Mae decide to stop breastfeeding?

The Wimbledon trip came just days after Molly-Mae opened up in her latest YouTube vlog. She told fans she had decided to stop breastfeeding after a few weeks.

Molly-Mae Hague: family details and recent motherhood updates Molly-Mae Hague is a British influencer and entrepreneur.

She is the mother of two children: daughter Bambi and son Midas.

She said in a recent YouTube vlog that she stopped breastfeeding Midas after three weeks.

She said Midas was still receiving expressed breast milk by bottle, mixed with some formula.

She has also said that life with a newborn feels easier the second time, while noting that night feeds remain tiring.

She said: “Update on the breastfeeding is that I have actually stopped breastfeeding now. I’m still pumping because my boobs still need to release because it doesn’t just stop overnight.”

Molly-Mae explained why she made that choice. She said: “But I actually just wanted to leave it on a high and not get to a point where I started to resent it and not enjoy it.

“Which was always my plan, I always said I want to leave it on a high. I want to remember these few weeks breastfeeding Midas as a really positive thing.”

She said the feeds were taking at least an hour. That made things harder, and she no longer enjoyed them as much.

She stressed that she felt happy with what she had managed. She said Midas is still having her breast milk via a bottle, mixed with a little formula.

She also addressed mum guilt in the vlog. She said she was trying not to overthink the decision.

Tommy Fury also attended Wimbledon (Credit: James Veysey/Shutterstock)

Is this a calmer chapter after baby number two?

Last week, Molly-Mae said life with a newborn feels easier this time. She did admit the midnight feeds were taking their toll.

She posted a funny video of Tommy trying on her high heels. She joked that the lack of sleep had brought on “delusion,” and added: “If you don’t laugh, you’ll certainly cry.”

She also said she now feels content with two children. In the same video, she said: “I just feel like I’m ready to stop at two. So, the fact that we were blessed with a boy and we have a son.

Read more: Molly-Mae Hague reveals she stopped breastfeeding baby son Midas a few weeks after giving birth

“We couldn’t be luckier and I couldn’t be happier.”

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