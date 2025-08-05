Divorce is tough on any child, but with the scrutiny Katie Price and Peter Andre faced, things were on another level for Princess Andre.

The 18-year-old, who is already a successful influencer, made the admission while filming for her own ITV2 show, The Princess Diaries.

In the aftermath of her parents’ high-profile separation, Princess, who was two years old when the pair split, says that she went through “dark times.”

Princess’ parents split when she was two years old. (Credit: Splash News)

‘I could have had a more happier childhood’

While she started seeing a counsellor after a frightening incident in South Africa, Princess, who recently went through a breakup herself, admitted she struggled to open up.

“But I don’t feel like I can really talk, so I just write everything down in my notes,” she explained.

She continued: “I do wish, like, I could have had a more happier childhood. In the sense of like, I had so many things on my plate at a young age.”

What happened to Katie Price and Peter Andre?

Katie Price and Peter Andre fell in love on national TV back in 2004, when they both appeared on I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here. They got married a year later, but by the time 2009 rolled around, the fairytale (and their spin-off reality show) was over.

At the time of their split, tabloids reported that the pair had split over Katie’s close friendship with dressage rider Andrew Gould – and the self-proclaimed ‘Pricey’ confirmed this during an interview with the podcast We Need To Talk.

Princess said she’s been seeing a counsellor. (Credit: Splash News)

“We broke up because he thought I was having an affair with my dressage rider, and I’ve never slept with him. I just kept my horse there, and I was happy keeping my horse there, and he was married,” Katie revealed.

“But when me and Pete split, because he used to keep saying, ‘That’s it. I’ve had enough. I’ve had enough.’ It got to a point where I went, ‘Well [expeltive] divorce me.'”

Katie then went on to explain how she found out about the split via Sky News at the airport as she and her kids prepared to fly to the Maldives.

Junior and Princess are Katie’s only children with Peter. (Credit: Splash News)

She insists that it “wasn’t mutual at all” and she had to change her public statement about the divorce. “Until this day, me and Pete have never sat down and spoken about it,” she added.

Given that the pair are tipped to appear on I’m a Celebrity: All Stars, will they finally come face-to-face?

